BTS recommended K-dramas to add to your watchlist

Members of our favorite Korean boy group, BTS, also happen to be massive fans of K-dramas. As a result, they have watched various Korean dramas which they reveal frequently to their fans. Whether it’s Squid Game or the infamous Boys Over Flowers, K-dramas have managed to enrapture us all.The favorites of the BTS members also reflect their personalities, and as fans we can decipher why they recommend these K-dramas.

BTS Recommended Kdramas To Add To Your Watchlist

While many of us are waiting to see BTS in a K-drama, check out the list of K-dramas recommended by the Butter hitmakers.

1) Sweet Home- Namjoon/ RM

RM likes to discuss his favorite books, movies, K-dramas, and places with the fans. During a VLive session, the leader of the septet gushed about his love for the Netflix thriller drama, Sweet Home.

Originally a webtoon, Sweet Home is an apocalyptic horror K-drama starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, and Lee Si-wook in the leading roles. The show has amassed 1.2 billion views on the platform. Furthermore, after RM's recommendation, it went viral on Twitter with over 50K tweets.

2) Boys Over Flowers- Jin

Boys Over Flowers is probably Jin’s favorite K-drama. Considering Boys Over Flowers (Korean version) released almost 13 years ago, Jin must have thoroughly enjoyed watching it back then since he is the oldest in the band.

The KBS2 drama starred Lee Min Ho and Koo Hye Sun in the leading roles, and the two went on to become the most adored K-drama couple for the next couple of years. The romantic comedy-drama has 24 episodes and is still a classic among many fans. Moreover, the drama was a “first” for many K-drama fans with an evergreen OST lineup.

3) Sky Castle - Suga, RM, and Jin

The K-drama Sky Castle is loved by the older members of the band. During an interaction with ARMY, Suga revealed that he had seen the dark comedy thriller Sky Castle. Besides Suga, RM and Jin also loved watching South Korea’s second-highest-rated series on cable television.

The JTBC drama casts Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra, and Kim Seo-hyung in the primary roles. The K-drama became a massive hit in South Korea due to its satirical take on controversial aspects of Korean society and injustice. The relatable storyline about Korea’s education system is another reason behind the drama’s success.

4) Crash Landing On You - J-Hope

BTS member, J-Hope, recommended Crash Landing On You. The hit romantic drama was loved by viewers across the globe, making it an international hit. In his birthday VLive, the Airplane singer revealed it his personal favorite drama, which stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as the leading pair.

When a South Korean heiress crash lands in North Korea, romance blooms. Undoubtedly, the show is a must-watch for all rom-com fans.

5) Kingdom- Jimin

Jimin revealed that he likes watching the period drama Kingdom during an interaction with fans. According to the Filter singer, it’s a “scary drama,” and only brave people like him can watch it.

The thriller-horror K-drama with Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, and Kim Hye-jin in leading roles showcases the events after a deceased king rises and causes a plague. The Netflix original is an international hit, with millions of viewers and fans.

6) Itaewon Class - V (Taehyung)

V recommended ARMYs to watch the K-drama, Itaewon Class. The Webtoon-based drama is one of the singer’s favorite shows to watch for multiple reasons. Firstly, it stars V’s best friend Park Seo-joon (Wooga Squad) in the leading role. Kim Da-mi stars as the female lead. Moreover, the BTS singer lent his voice to its OST in the song Sweet Night. The song later became the most streamed K-drama OST of 2020.

7) Hotel Del Luna- Jungkook

Of course, Hotel Del Luna would be on Jungkook’s favorite K-drama list. BTS's Golden Maknae is a huge fan of IU, the leading character in the sci-fi romance drama. The drama also stars Yeo Jin-goo. Hotel Del Luna from tvN benefits from an engaging script and brilliant performances.

