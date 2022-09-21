HYBE X RE;CODE : How BTS is helping up-cycle stage outfits into cool merchandise for ARMYs

HYBE labels, BTS' management company, recently announced an intriguing collaboration with upcycling brand RE;CODE to create merchandise bags for ARMYs made from BTS' stage outfits.

The novel concept promotes sustainability among fans while also allowing them to carry a piece of their favorite boys with them. The fans are already loving the idea and can't wait for the items to go on sale.

Keerthii◜⁠‿⁠◝⁠ @Keerthi1709 @HYBEINSIGHTtwt @BRILLER__613 Absolutely amazing we are going to have a piece of the cloth that they wore, danced in,had photoshoots and also I loved the idea that they mentioned which members piece of cloth it is.. Absolutely amazing we are going to have a piece of the cloth that they wore, danced in,had photoshoots and also I loved the idea that they mentioned which members piece of cloth it is.. @HYBEINSIGHTtwt @BRILLER__613 😍😍 Absolutely amazing we are going to have a piece of the cloth that they wore, danced in,had photoshoots and also I loved the idea that they mentioned which members piece of cloth it is..💜

𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓯𝓮𝓻❤️‍🔥🅹🅺𝄞🎤🎶🤟🏻 @_partyyeah97 @HYBEINSIGHTtwt This is so overwhelming. A piece of the clothes, they wore @HYBEINSIGHTtwt This is so overwhelming. A piece of the clothes, they wore 😭😭

The bags will come in three sizes and will be made of undyed industrial airbag material. Because each bag will be unique, it will be emblazoned with a square patch of one of the members' previous stage outfits and labelled with a "1."

HYBE INSIGHT also shared a video on Twitter capturing the process of how each bag is carefully made.

HYBE INSIGHT @HYBEINSIGHTtwt

하이브 인사이트와 래코드는 지속가능성에 대한 바람을 담아 BTS가 활동 시 직접 착용했던 의류에 새로운 가치를 더한 상품을 선보입니다.

출시일 9/28(수)

위버스샵 11:00 AM(KST) 판매 오픈

하이브 인사이트 뮤지엄샵

래코드 이태원 시리즈코너점

코오롱몰 [BTS X HYBE INSIGHT X RE;CODE]하이브 인사이트와 래코드는 지속가능성에 대한 바람을 담아 BTS가 활동 시 직접 착용했던 의류에 새로운 가치를 더한 상품을 선보입니다.출시일 9/28(수)위버스샵 11:00 AM(KST) 판매 오픈하이브 인사이트 뮤지엄샵래코드 이태원 시리즈코너점코오롱몰 [BTS X HYBE INSIGHT X RE;CODE]하이브 인사이트와 래코드는 지속가능성에 대한 바람을 담아 BTS가 활동 시 직접 착용했던 의류에 새로운 가치를 더한 상품을 선보입니다.📆출시일 9/28(수)📍위버스샵 11:00 AM(KST) 판매 오픈📍하이브 인사이트 뮤지엄샵📍래코드 이태원 시리즈코너점📍코오롱몰 https://t.co/hgD2QhD93c

eiei 🥃🥀⛓ @eieimontana got this from instagram



hybe and re;code will collab (i think) in making these bags with patches of clothes worn by bts members! it says it will come with photocards too! got this from instagramhybe and re;code will collab (i think) in making these bags with patches of clothes worn by bts members! it says it will come with photocards too! https://t.co/VarTI5ZU5O

The bags also have patches sewn on them that say they bear the memory of the BTS member whose outfit was used to make the patch. Beginning Wednesday, September 28, 2022, they will be available online at Kolon's website and Weverse Shop, as well as offline at HYBE Insight and Kolon's stores.

Each purchase will include BTS photocards and a RE;CODE product coupon.

Meet RE;CODE - The company that is collaborating with BTS

The brand RE;CODE owned by Kolon FnC has previously worked with the group to customize their suits for the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) 2021 visit. At the time, the company also posted photos of BTS on their Instagram page and tagged the members, revealing that the suits were custom-made for the band.

RE;CODE was founded in March 2012 with the goal of revolutionising the South Korean fashion industry by utilising its parent company Kolon FnC' stock clothes and eco friendly fabrics.

The brand's website reads:

"RE;CODE is a Korean brand specializing in upcycled fashion. Utilizing a broad range of materials ranging from military fabrics and tents to parachutes, RE;CODE aims to create a new culture of value in place of waste"

The brand's slogan aligns with the K-pop group's efforts to combat climate change. RE;CODE aims to break fashion stereotypes by producing only a limited amount of clothing and reusing as much material as possible.

In terms of sustainability and innovation, HYBE has been a trailblazer. The recent collaboration is in response to entertainment companies shifting to more sustainable business models as more attention is drawn to unsustainable nature of K-pop.

BTS' foresight and commitment to building a better world by raising social and environmental awareness among their fans is admirable, and each action by the group reinforces the fact that they believe in practising what they preach.

BTS is working hard to promote South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030

In other news, the K-pop group are busy with preparations for their mega concert in Busan as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture of South Korea.

Weverse @weverseofficial

Wherever You Are, Color the World Purple.



通过Weverse LIVE，在全世界的任何角落免费畅享WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT



查看准备事项 bit.ly/3DzggTb



#YetToCome_on_Weverse_LIVE in BUSAN吧！查看准备事项 #Weverse_LIVE Takes You to BTS Concert!Wherever You Are, Color the World Purple.通过Weverse LIVE，在全世界的任何角落免费畅享WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT #BTS #Weverse_LIVE Takes You to BTS Concert!Wherever You Are, Color the World Purple.💜通过Weverse LIVE，在全世界的任何角落免费畅享WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT #BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN吧！查看准备事项👉bit.ly/3DzggTb#YetToCome_on_Weverse_LIVE https://t.co/S7zj67BAAT

On the one hand, the K-pop group is busy fulfilling their duties as sustainability ambassadors, while on the other, they are working hard to promote South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030. The group is known for giving their all in both ways, which is why their legions of followers revere them.

The concert in Busan will be free of charge, with a capacity of 100,000 people. The same will be transmitted for viewers to watch in real-time via the Weverse app, so fans all over the world don't miss out on any of the fun.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far