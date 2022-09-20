5 best BTS moments of 2021

For BTS and ARMY, 2021 was the year of the reunion. After more than a year of separation due to extenuating circumstances, the group finally got to perform at offline concerts with live audiences. They also released two hit singles, collaborations with Coldplay and Megan Thee Stallion, and got nominated for their second Grammy.

In the second half of the year, the Butter group performed and delivered an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and opened individual Instagram accounts. Additionally, they came together with the fast-food chain McDonald's to create an exclusive BTS Meal that was sold to fans around the globe.

With achievements as diverse as their music, this article chronicles 5 of the band's best moments from 2021.

5 unforgettable BTS moments from 2021: Offline concerts, Performance at the UNGA, and 3 others

In 2021, the Dynamite septet broadened its horizons and strived to speak about the issues of the youth as international ambassadors. They also tried to bring international audiences closer by broadcasting their LA concerts online.

From showing off their skills as models to learning how to navigate Instagram, here are five BTS moments from 2021 that fans won't forget anytime soon.

1) Winning Artist of the Year (and two other awards) at the AMAs

The Butter group is a trailblazer in many ways. At the American Music Awards 2021, they became the first Asian artists to win the coveted Artist of the Year trophy. The group was also nominated for Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song, both of which they bagged, taking home three awards in total.

The award ceremony also marked the septet's first offline performance, as the group performed their hits Butter and My Universe (with Coldplay). They were greeted by a screaming audience, thunderous applause, and a sense of relief as they finally showed fans what they had prepared.

2) Giving a speech and performing Permission to Dance at the UNGA

The K-pop phenomenon and the UN have had a long-standing relationship. The group has partnered with UNICEF since 2017, with "the goal of helping end violence, abuse and bullying, and to promote self-esteem and well-being among children and young people globally," according to UN News.

In 2021, BTS accompanied the then-South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), they gave a speech about the youth of today, who lost so much due to the pandemic, calling them the "Welcome Generation" who rose to the challenge and did their best.

The group also performed their hit single Permission To Dance at UNGA, utilizing the space to bring in the message of being yourself, and dancing without worrying about what the world has to say about your skills.

3) Multiple songs at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100: Butter, Permission To Dance, and My Universe

BTS might not have released many songs in 2021, but the ones they did were immensely successful. Butter was the band's second English single, which broke many of its predecessor's records, including most views within the first 24 hours of release. The song also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart nine non-consecutive times.

Their other two releases, Permission to Dance and My Universe (with Coldplay), were also each placed at number one on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart, further cementing the Korean group's position as a force to be reckoned with.

4) Performing concerts for ARMYs after 2 years

After being unable to go ahead with their planned 2020 world tour, BTS finally announced a four-day concert schedule at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on November 28 and 29, along with December 2 and 3 in 2021. Two of the concert days were also available for paid viewing online.

The band sold more than 200,000 tickets at the Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts, becoming the only act to achieve these numbers in SoFi Stadium's history.

The four sold-out concerts included first-time live performances of songs, unbridled smiles, and a tearful reunion between the group and their fans. ARMY flew to LA from all over the world, boosting the economy and lighting up the city with BTS' effect. The concert experience doesn't have to end, as the concert is available for viewing worldwide on the streaming service, Disney+.

5) Members opening personal Instagram accounts

On a break after four successful LA concerts, the Dynamite group surprised the world by launching their personal Instagram accounts. The accounts showed each member's personality, as RM posted pictures of nature and sculptures while Jin's feed was (and remains) a cornucopia of food, his members, and his 'worldwide handsome' self in different poses.

The release of the group members' Instagram accounts was the first step that would eventually lead to BTS announcing a break from group activities in June 2022. The septet has since used their accounts to promote their own and each other's individual projects.

The year, 2021, ended with things looking up for fans of BTS. The Louis Vuitton partnership as well as the BTS Meal with McDonald's proved that the group had something for everyone. The music they released that year was successful, and touched the hearts of many around the world, earning the group their second Grammy nomination for Butter.

The band announced a break to focus on individual activities in June 2022 and has since released solo songs, collaborations, and even shows. BTS is now gearing up for their concert in Busan on October 15. Tickets for the same sold out within 15 minutes, proving BTS' ability to attract audiences once more.

