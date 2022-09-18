BTS’ Jung Kook at IU’s The Golden Hour concert melts fans' hearts feat. the show's grand spectacle 

Soloist IU’s biggest known fan, BTS’ Jung Kook attended the singer’s first show of her two-day solo concert, The Golden Hour. The show, which was held on September 17, saw many K-pop idols in attendance, much to the delight of fans.

Dressed in his signature all-black attire complete with a black bucket hat, Jung Kook was spotted enjoying the September 17 concert.

The same day, a user posted a photo of the BTS maknae attending the concert in a blog post on theqoo, a South Korean online forum. At the time of writing this article, the post had been viewed 72k times. Needless to say, Jung Kook's picture soon went viral on social media.

minnie @realvkk JUNGKOOK WAS IN IU's CONCERT I AM CRYING JUNGKOOK WAS IN IU's CONCERT I AM CRYING 😭😭😭 https://t.co/xCRbPL7P9l

The reactions of K-netizens and international fans were similar. While many wondered about the power that a collaboration between them would ensure, some were glad to see Jung Kook at the concert. A few fans even shared that they had predicted it.

BTS’ Jung Kook attends IU’s solo concert, fans reminisce about the time he fanboy-ed over her

anju⁷✰ (slow cuz uni) @jjksceo jungkook attending iu's concert is so sweet considering how he's been a fan since forever. hope my jungkookie had the best time at iu’s concert ill cry rn omg jungkook attending iu's concert is so sweet considering how he's been a fan since forever. hope my jungkookie had the best time at iu’s concert ill cry rn omg https://t.co/nB5Zj51NwZ

One artist that BTS’ Jung Kook has never shied away from publicly showing his love for, is LILAC singer IU. He has been a fan of the singer since his predebut days. BTS themselves are close to hitting a decade next year, which shows the Euphoria crooner’s admiration for his all-time favorite artist runs more than 10 years deep.

Fans could not stop gushing over the BTS maknae after he was spotted at the concert. While a spectacular strawberry moon hot air balloon took the majority of the screen, an all-black Jung Kook was equally striking.

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook attending iu's concert is so incredibly sweet considering how he's been a fan since forever, and sang 'lost child' for one of his first auditions 🥹 jungkook attending iu's concert is so incredibly sweet considering how he's been a fan since forever, and sang 'lost child' for one of his first auditions 🥹

lav @wayjks jungkook will meet IU backstage and they will talk and take pictures and then talk about the collab



jungkook will meet IU backstage and they will talk and take pictures and then talk about the collab https://t.co/AdKN8nATCi

BTS PICS⁷ ♡ @GirlWithLuv_24

So you're telling me jungkook witnessed IU performing “eight” produced by his suga hyung So you're telling me jungkook witnessed IU performing “eight” produced by his suga hyung😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Q3dBOm41sO

There have been numerous instances of the Euphoria singer publicly showcasing his adoration for the strawberry moon artist. Back in 2013, he had auditioned for Superstar K 3, with IU’s song A Lost Child.

◡̈ @taebokkiii Bringing back this predebut jungkook singing “Lost Child” by IU for his audition 🤍 Bringing back this predebut jungkook singing “Lost Child” by IU for his audition 🤍 https://t.co/ZIl3renEIi

At multiple award shows too, Jung Kook’s reaction to IU’s songs and speeches have gone viral, convincing fans of his admiration for the singer.

u⁷ @happinesspjm jungkook's reaction to iu winning shsjjsjs LOOK AT THAT SMILE A PROUD FANBOY jungkook's reaction to iu winning shsjjsjs LOOK AT THAT SMILE A PROUD FANBOY https://t.co/eZoFmJr41F

a⁷ @knjiminie please look at how jin looks at jungkook reacting to iu's speech, omg he knOws how much jungkook loves her, he looks so fond of his reactions, how cute :(( please look at how jin looks at jungkook reacting to iu's speech, omg he knOws how much jungkook loves her, he looks so fond of his reactions, how cute :(( https://t.co/avJ7hzn5MA

Aside from the youngest BTS member, TWICE's Nayeon, and TXT’s Beomgyu and Soobin also attended the concert. The two Good Boy Gone Bad singers even had fun conversations with fans on Weverse regarding the concert.

곰 @19304s SOOBIN AND BEOMGYU AT IU'S CONCERT~ 🥹



BEOMGYU WORE AN ORANGE BUCKET HAT & BROUGHT AN ORANGE UMBRELLA BECAUSE OF THE DRESS CODE???? HE'S SO CUTE SOOBIN AND BEOMGYU AT IU'S CONCERT~ 🥹 BEOMGYU WORE AN ORANGE BUCKET HAT & BROUGHT AN ORANGE UMBRELLA BECAUSE OF THE DRESS CODE???? HE'S SO CUTE https://t.co/skyFVfrtDC

btxt archive @0X1_1304 biggest uaenas jungkook, soobin, and beomgyu at iu's concert today: biggest uaenas jungkook, soobin, and beomgyu at iu's concert today: https://t.co/7u9RsvamGd

The first show of IU's The Golden Hour concert

The Golden Hour by IU is a two-day solo concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium. Her concerts are known to be a treat for the fans as they last anywhere from three to five hours.

IU performed 26 songs on the first day of The Golden Hour. Audiences were in awe of the magnificent scale of the concert, which included drone shows, an incredibly lengthy UAENA zone queue for merch, and gorgeous outfits, among other things.

The cherry on the cake for IU’s concert was her mom handing out seat cushions to the audience since the shows are usually lengthy.

daph 💌 @babiejieun IU’s mom giving out thousands of seat cushions for uaenas using her own money because IU’s concerts usually go overtime (3-5 hours).. This will always be the sweetest thing ever 🥹🫶🏻 IU’s mom giving out thousands of seat cushions for uaenas using her own money because IU’s concerts usually go overtime (3-5 hours).. This will always be the sweetest thing ever 🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/telBLh0LOX

IU is a versatile and influential soloist who is also a songwriter, producer, and an actress. She has proven herself in a variety of fields, which has further propelled her rise as a million-selling soloist in a sea of idol groups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far