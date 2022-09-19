“A literal dream collab”: Fans rejoice as Crush announces new single 'Rush Hour' with BTS' j-hope

BTS’ j-hope is coming back with new music in collaboration with South Korean R&B singer Crush.

On September 19, P NATION dropped a music video teaser for Crush’s new song Rush Hour in collaboration with BTS’ j-hope. The teaser video shows a brightly lit street with many people engaged in various activities and provides viewers a brief glimpse of Crush.

The video teases a cool and upbeat tune and the atmosphere looks like a carnival or some kind of music or dance festival. Towards the end, Crush sings, "Hey ladies and gentlemen. Do what you wanna do babe."

The screen cuts to black with Rush Hour written in bold red letters, along with both artists' names and the release date that is September 22 at 6 pm KST.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about the collab, revealing that "this is a literal dream collab."

anju⁷✰ (slow cuz uni) @jjksceo WAIT WHAT ???? right in front of our eyes. JUNG HOSEOK WE’RE SO EXCITED LIKE OMG THIS ABOUT TO HIT SO HARD THIS IS A LITERAL DREAM COLLAB. JHOPE x CRUSH WAIT WHAT ???? right in front of our eyes. JUNG HOSEOK WE’RE SO EXCITED LIKE OMG THIS ABOUT TO HIT SO HARD THIS IS A LITERAL DREAM COLLAB. JHOPE x CRUSH https://t.co/4psfwgFdDY

ARMYs are excited about BTS’ j-hope and Crush’s new collab single Rush Hour

News of this collab between Crush and j-hope comes 2 months and 4 days since the Arson singer released his second album Jack in the Box on July 15.

The BTS idol has been on a roll this year. He debuted a stunning solo performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival and now in two months, he is back with the song Rush Hour in collaboration with Crush.

BTS fans were taken in by surprise and took to social media to express their thoughts and excitement about the song.

keci⁷⁺¹ 💜 @likechizu



Save the date!!



"Rush Hour" by Crush feat. j-hope of BTS will be released on Sept 22 at 6PM KST (16.00 WIB) Once heard Rush Hour teaser, can feel hobi's vibe on the song alreadySave the date!!"Rush Hour" by Crush feat. j-hope of BTS will be released on Sept 22 at 6PM KST (16.00 WIB) Once heard Rush Hour teaser, can feel hobi's vibe on the song already😭💜📌Save the date!!"Rush Hour" by Crush feat. j-hope of BTS will be released on Sept 22 at 6PM KST (16.00 WIB) https://t.co/FHKePXzNin

Fans are elated to see the BTS member back with a new collaboration.

Rush Hour is giving R&B vibes with a subtle and strong beat and considering how the Bangtan member has proved his versatile talent with non-hip-hop songs like Blue Side and Equal Sign, we are sure he will nail this as well.

anju⁷✰ (slow cuz uni) @jjksceo HOBI AND CRUSH OH CALL THAT COLLAB OF THE YEAR . this hip hop rnb feel to it oh my days ! jhope ate his verse up I’m sureee

HOBI AND CRUSH OH CALL THAT COLLAB OF THE YEAR . this hip hop rnb feel to it oh my days ! jhope ate his verse up I’m sureeehttps://t.co/L0nIVxZZDp

Notably, this also marks Crush’s first song since he completed his military service. P NATION, Crush’s agency, asked fans to wait with bated breath for this exciting collaboration between Crush and BTS member.

“Please anticipate what kind of synergy they will boast musically as the two [artists] have showcased their close friendship on a regular basis.”

Crush was most recently featured on the track Happier from PSY's album PSY 9th, which was released in April this year. The lead single of the album, That That, was produced by j-hope's bandmate Suga.

Previously, BTS’ j-hope received a signed album from Crush and fans had predicted then the two artists will collaborate with each other.

More about BTS’ j-hope

Jung Ho-seok, better known as BTS’ j-hope, is a talented K-pop idol and is considered the group’s triple-threat—dancer, rapper and a fantastic performer.

He debuted with BTS on June 13, 2013, and is one-third of the group’s rapline.

He debuted his first mixtape, Hope World, on March 2, 2018. It was a massive success. Post which he mostly collaborated with other notable artists, the most notable being Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G.

He released his second solo work Jack in the Box on July 15, which earned him massive praise and appreciation from all quarters. His solo album debuted at number 17 on the Billboard 200. Prior to this, he had released the pre-release single MORE.

BTS members will be performing at Busan’s Asiad stadium on October 15 to support South Korea's bid for the 2030 World Expo. The K-pop group is an official ambassador for South Korea for the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far