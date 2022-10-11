BTS Jin and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won spotted on an exciting mission sparking rumors of a collab

BTS Jin is cooking up a secret storm, quite literally, and we have all the details about it.

On October 10, K-pop fans spotted the Epiphany singer and chef Baek Jong-won at Ganghwa Market, wandering around the marketplace with a camera crew filming them.

Fans are wondering if an exciting cooking face-off between BTS Jin and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won was on the cards or was the BTS member using his spare time to enjoy whipping new dishes with chef Baek Jong-won.

The two celebrities met when celebrity chef Baek Jong-won filmed an episode of Run BTS and have remained in touch ever since.

BTS Jin wins over fans with impeccable visuals and manners on his recent outing with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won

ARMYs were enamored by BTS Jin’s heart-fluttering visuals and impeccable manners in his recent outing with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won at Ganghwa Market.

The Bangtan member looked "gorgeous" in a beige sweater paired with an oversized denim-fur jacket and tousled hair. BTS Jin’s stylish wear from Italy’s Bottega Veneta’s new collection was an expensive affair costing 6307 USD.

K-pop fans spotted the Moon singer on a surprise visit to Ganghwa market with chef Baek Jong-won and were eager to meet him and click pictures with him. Known for his self-declared titled “World Wide Handsome”, onlookers couldn’t get enough of BTS Jin’s real-life visuals and the reactions are proof of that.

Fans were also in awe of how courteous and polite he was towards the ahjummas (old women) at the market place, obliging them with pictures and helping them out with menial chores despite being a celebrity himself.

BTS Jin acknowledged an ARMY mom at the market as well and fans believe he is the perfect combination of great visuals and manners.

옹야 @oongya_9 아미에요~ 소리 듣자마자 고개 돌려서 인사해주는 김석진 ㅇㅇ 평아해줄게 아미에요~ 소리 듣자마자 고개 돌려서 인사해주는 김석진 ㅇㅇ 평아해줄게 https://t.co/vVinwjvusn

𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕒𝕙𝕠⁹⁸⁷ @Mikaho07 @Koo_Picasso @SmeraldoWithLuv @BTS_twt it's understandable why he loves hanging out with the oldies, they are really comfortable to be with like i love the ambiance surrounding them. @Koo_Picasso @SmeraldoWithLuv @BTS_twt it's understandable why he loves hanging out with the oldies, they are really comfortable to be with like i love the ambiance surrounding them.

BTS member Jin and ace chef Baek Jong-won even took a selfie with the staff at the market, getting ARMYs excited about this interesting collaboration. The duo’s friendship goes back a long way. They first met during one of Run BTS episodes and maintained that friendship over time, whipping up delicious meals on variety of shows besides teaming up for exciting collaborations.

ARMYs are speculating that they are shooting some interesting content for chef Baek Jong-won’s YouTube channel “Baek to the market” or “Go the Market” where he shows market places around the world. Although, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, this does sound like a plausible explanation to a surprise visit to their flea market.

BTS Jin will guest on Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary

jin files @seokjinfile seokjin suddenly spinning while stretching seokjin suddenly spinning while stretching 😭 https://t.co/yIBrZtXj8T

It seems like BTS Jin’s diary is full as the Bangtan star will guest on Lee Young-ji’s talk show My Alcohol Diary, also called as No Prepare, where guests drink some alcohol and indulge in fun conversations with the host.

Lee Young-ji put all speculation to rest on October 7 when she officially announced that the BTS member will be appearing on her show and that she is excited about it. The announcement read:

“Yes, he is coming on the show. Yes, he will be appearing. I wanted to say something so badly I could have died. Stop DMing me. Yes, he is coming. It’s very true, he is appearing.”

ARMYs were ecstatic about this collaboration and took to Weverse to express their feelings, where BTS member Jin confirmed his appearance on Lee Young-show ji's in his trademark funny style and asked fans to look forward to seeing him.

Fans are fully prepared to witness a blockbuster episode starring BTS members Jin and Lee Young-ji, which will air on October 20 KST.

In other news, BTS will take over Busan’s Asiad Stadium for their free-of-charge global concert Yet To Come on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 6 pm KST. The concert is free of charge and international fans who cannot make it to Busan can watch the concert on Weverse, NAVER NOW and ZEPETO.

