BTS' j-hope holds the highest engagement rate among celebrity influencers at Paris Fashion Week without attending

BTS' j-hope had the highest engagement rate among all the celebrity influencers who attended Paris Fashion Week (PFW), without even attending. The Chicken Noodle Soup singer displayed his popularity with a whopping engagement rate of 16.3%, which was higher than all of the celebrities who attended the PFW. He was also ranked No. 9 on the top 10 influencer list.

The Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 ended on October 4, 2022, with several well-known celebrities attending the shows. This included K-pop idols such as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose as well.

The aforementioned K-pop idols also saw an impressive engagement rate, with BLACKPINK's Jisoo being crowned the number 1 influencer.

Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope had the highest engagement score, although he did not attend the show.

BTS' j-hope fulfills global house ambassador duties gaining the most engagement rate during Paris Fashion Week

BTS' j-hope, who is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton alongside other BTS members, promoted the brand on social media and received a 16.3 percent engagement rate. He also racked up a media value of $6.5 Million from the post.

The singer/rapper was seen displaying his Louis Vuitton attire in an Instagram post which was enough for the world to react to. Despite not attending any Paris Fashion Week shows, j-hope was named one of the top ten influencers due to his global impact.

Earlier, BTS' j-hope won hearts globally with his first solo album, Jack In The Box which was well received by critics as well as fans. More than that, he created frenzy as the first Korean solo act to perform at Lollapalloza in Chicago.

Cited as one of the best performances in the festival's history, the BTS member definitely created history, proving his global impact.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and other K-pop idols who attended the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Many K-pop idols graced the fashion event with their presence and gorgeous looks. IVE's Wonyoung (FRED, Miu Miu), GOT7's Mark Tuan (Saint Laurent), Jay B (Isabel Marant), Sunmi (Isabel Marant), Sandara Park (Chloe, Rick Owens, Giambattista Valli), AESPA (Givenchy), BLACKPINK's Jisoo (Dior), Rose (Saint Laurent) ,and Jennie (Chanel), and SNSD's Yoona (Miu Miu), all were a part of the Paris Fashion Week.

Besides BTS' j-hope, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rose, Jisoo, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo were also mentioned in the top 10 influencers list, with Jisoo taking the top spot.

