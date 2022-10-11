"He's officially in it now": BTS’ j-hope under fire from Black K-pop fans for liking Crush’s apology post on alleged racism

BTS’ j-hope is on the receiving end of Black K-pop fans’ wrath for liking Crush’s apology post on alleged racist behavior. On October 10, two Black K-pop fans accused Rush Hour singer Crush of being racist towards them and avoiding touching their hands because of their skin tone.

The incident sparked massive outrage on social media, and a couple of hours later, Crush issued an apology on the issue. K-pop fans quickly noticed that BTS’ j-hope had liked the post as well, calling for criticism from Black K-pop fans.

While K-pop fans understand that BTS’ j-hope is not directly involved in the issue, they believe they cannot defend his actions either. “He’s officially in it now,” one fan commented on social media, visibly disappointed by the BTS member’s actions.

🐰 @Munibunni Jokes on you, J Hope just liked Crush’s “apology” he’s officially in it now twitter.com/myjoonmymoon/s… Jokes on you, J Hope just liked Crush’s “apology” he’s officially in it now twitter.com/myjoonmymoon/s…

Fans disappointed with BTS’ j-hope for liking Crush’s apology post on alleged racist behavior

Crush’s alleged racist behavior has been a raging topic on the internet since Monday, October 10, and it seems like fans are in no mood to forgive and forget.

Crush defended himself, stating that he was worried for fans’ safety and had to refrain from giving high-fives and shaking hands. Because of this, he backed away from greeting more fans and refused to touch them.

Cookiemami @cig_last Went on Instagram to see Crush’s ass apology for being racist and seen jhope like his post…can’t say I’m surprised Went on Instagram to see Crush’s ass apology for being racist and seen jhope like his post…can’t say I’m surprised

He reiterated that he would never favor one set of fans over others and would never discriminate between fans. However, K-pop fans weren’t buying into his apology and continued criticizing him.

Soon after, BTS’ j-hope liked Crush’s apology post, and K-pop fans were visibly disappointed with his actions. Fans believe BTS’ j-hope liking the post was an ignorant and self-suicidal move, and he should have read the room better before liking the post.

JJK1Loading✨9•7 @angiefleur101 Army’s are disgusting for defending Crush’s actions there is no other way to say that. And don’t get me started on Jhope liking the post like cmon … Army’s are disgusting for defending Crush’s actions there is no other way to say that. And don’t get me started on Jhope liking the post like cmon …

Peggy. KimChay⁷ @KPVPKCsuprimacy 🏾 Hoseok, Hobi, Jhope sweetie please unlike that Crush post. I want to believe it might just be force of habit liking everything on your FYP without reading them. Don’t do me like this Hobi Hoseok, Hobi, Jhope sweetie please unlike that Crush post. I want to believe it might just be force of habit liking everything on your FYP without reading them. Don’t do me like this Hobi🙏🏾😭

K-pop fans are arguing that BTS’ j-hope liking the post signals to the fact that he agrees to Crush’s apology, which fans deem as insincere.

K-pop fans agree that even though BTS’ j-hope is not at fault, his liking Crush’s apology post on such a sensitive matter is inexcusable and demands better accountability from the Arson singer.

n 🎃 @i8intak why is jhope liking crush excuse post why is jhope liking crush excuse post https://t.co/LOsk4tslmN

ria @RlKIPRINT armys tried so hard to separate jhope from crush just for him to like that shitty ass apology im crying armys tried so hard to separate jhope from crush just for him to like that shitty ass apology im crying https://t.co/WvaROR2LeV

On the other hand, a section of fans believes j-hope liked Crush’s apology post by mistake, stating that the BTS member usually likes posts on Instagram in a jiffy and mustn’t have assessed it before pressing the like button.

Many ARMYs also believe that dragging j-hope’s name in Crush’s controversy is unfair as they have merely collaborated on Rush Hour and aren’t really affiliated in any other way.

𝔸𝕞𝕚𝕖(• ◡•) @jaykaythv9597 Everyone don't you dare to drag Jhope he is not responsible for anyone's personality we know how beautiful personality jhope have and if i see any hate comment i will block that account right away

Everyone don't you dare to drag Jhope he is not responsible for anyone's personality we know how beautiful personality jhope have and if i see any hate comment i will block that account right away https://t.co/TeOVnk3W2l

ARMYs are also reminding other fans that j-hope made a song like Equal Sign which advocates for equal rights, and there is no way he would support discriminatory behavior of this kind.

🍡𝕃𝔼𝕃𝔼 ⁷🐥: JIMtober 🎃✨ @mikNkookie JHope spilled the tea when he made Equal Sign and that’s a fact 🤌🏻

JHope spilled the tea when he made Equal Sign and that’s a fact 🤌🏻 https://t.co/UMLKET1ofy

As the angst amongst international fans continues to rise, Korean fans have come to Crush’s defense, stating that he was just being mindful of fans’ safety and refused to shake hands with Korean fans as well.

Several Korean fans are also saying that Asians, particularly Koreans, face far more discrimination and biased behavior than others and firmly believe that Crush wasn’t being racist at all.

army4V @factsn_truths @7_armyarmyyeah @adobeobiwan Girl please 🙄 People are calling it as they see it. It was a blatant act of racism and he has to be held accountable for that. @7_armyarmyyeah @adobeobiwan Girl please 🙄 People are calling it as they see it. It was a blatant act of racism and he has to be held accountable for that.

BTS’ j-hope previously collaborated with Crush on Rush Hour

앤 🐻 @hyunjaemwohae half of tbz did rush hour’s (crush ft jhope’s song) choreography instead of the usual whisper choreography half of tbz did rush hour’s (crush ft jhope’s song) choreography instead of the usual whisper choreography https://t.co/EjEbhMsHKB

j-hope previously collaborated with Crush on the enjoyable dance number Rush Hour, which was released on September 22, with the former participating in the song lyrics and the dance video.

It is a cool and groovy dance number meshing j-hope and Crush’s raw hip-hop and dancing talents to give fans a dance number for the ages.

The song hit number one on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 41 different regions, number 2 on the US song charts, and number 4 on the UK song charts.

j-hope will join his bandmates for the Yet To Come global concert to be held in Busan on October 15 at 6 pm KST. The concert will be streamed live on Weverse, ZEPETO, and Naver NOW.

Poll : 0 votes