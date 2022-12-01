2022 MAMA Awards: Day 2 winners sees BTS bag 6 trophies, IVE is the second most awarded group

BTS emerged as the night's biggest winner, and rookie group IVE followed suit on the final day of the 2022 MAMA Awards on November 30. Though marred by criticism, it was the year-end award show every K-pop fan looked forward to.

Rapper j-hope was the only BTS member to attend the awards ceremony. He took home six trophies, including two for Best Dance Performance Solo and Best Collaboration for That That by PSY and SUGA, two Daesangs, a MAMA Platinum award, and more. IVE bagged three trophies, becoming the second most-awarded artist of the night.

The second day of the awards ceremony was as grand as the first. It included performers such as j-hope, IVE, NewJeans, ITZY, and ENHYPEN, among others. It also included collaboration stages such as (G)I-DLE x JAURIM, Jung Jae-il x Tiger JK x 3RACHA, and Lim Young-woong with Monika, among others.

The 2022 MAMA Awards Day 2 winners: j-hope, IVE, BLACKPINK, Xdinary Heroes, and more

Mnet’s 2022 MAMA Awards was held on two days in Japan’s Kyocera Dome, November 29 and 30. The show was hosted by Dumb Dumb singer SOMI (or Jeon Somi) and wrapped up with impressive performances.

Trophies for Day 2 of the show included the three daesangs, Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. It also includes Best Rookies, Popular group, and Dance performances, among others. Check out the entire list of winners for the 2022 MAMA Awards Day 2 below:

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK (Pink Venom)

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best New Artist (Male): Xdinary Heroes

Best New Artist (Female): IVE

Favorite Girl Group: (G)I-DLE

The Most Popular Group: Stray Kids

The Most Popular Male Artist: BTS’s j-Hope

Best Male Artist: Lim Young-woong

Best Female Artist: TWICE’s Nayeon

Best Collaboration: PSY (That That [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])

Best Dance Performance (Solo): PSY (That That [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])

Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN (HOT)

Best Dance Performance (Female Group): IVE (LOVE DIVE)

Best Vocal Performance (Group): BIGBANG (Still Life)

Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (INVU)

Best Band Performance: Xdinary Heroes (Happy Death Day)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Jay Park (GANADARA Feat. IU)

Best OST: MeloMance (Love, Maybe from A Business Proposal)

Breakout Producer: Min Hee Jin

Global Music Trend Leader: Zico

Inspiring Achievement: Jaurim

Song of the Year: IVE (LOVE DIVE)

Album of the Year: BTS (Proof)

Artist of the Year: BTS

MAMA Platinum: BTS

Meanwhile, the 2022 MAMA Awards ended on an exciting note as fans praised the grand stage props used in the performances. However, criticism reigned high too. Many fans commented on the poor camera work, while Korean netizens were upset with the award show being hosted majorly in English.

