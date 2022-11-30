As the first-day host of the 2022 MAMA on November 29, 2022, Jeon Somi showcased a variety of outfits throughout the night and fans couldn't stop talking about it. Right from her silky dress on the red carpet to her flowery white dress while she wrapped up the show, the idol's fashion was appreciated by her fans.

🤖 @popning 2022 mama is just somi's runway tbh 2022 mama is just somi's runway tbh

Apart from her fashion at the awards show, fans also loved everything she put forth last night. Many believe that MAMA has never had a better host, making the show much more fun and exciting for the audience. To top it all off, during her performance as she covered songs by many K-pop artists like aespa, SEVENTEEN, and Twice, and received loud cheers from the crowd.

Jeon Somi, the host of 2022 MAMA, makes the award show her own runway

Jeon Somi opened the first day of 2022 MAMA and fans were excited to see her return to her MC post after her time at SBS. As the K-pop idol made her entrance on the show, her silky golden dress had fans loving her look. The simple red carpet look was only the start of what she had in her MAMA wardrobe.

hourly somi @somihourly jeon somi, your 2022 MAMA AWARDS HOST jeon somi, your 2022 MAMA AWARDS HOST ✨✨ https://t.co/OIXbvlK7Ah

Throughout the night, Somi wore a total of seven outfits and none of them shared the same aesthetic. She started off with her first outfit as a presenter, a long black dress paired with a pointy gold-embroidered sleeve top.

However, things got all the more exciting as she put on an E-girl look for her next presentation. The K-pop idol paired her printed sweatshirt with a black tank top and loads of silver jewelry while she hosted the show.

hourly somi @somihourly JEON SOMI YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL JEON SOMI YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL https://t.co/zNQARPH2Hy

z @ikonida they made MAMA for SOMI they made MAMA for SOMI https://t.co/zbvalkkNWh

anne ㅡ 12 ✦ @woodzbin this wasnt mama this was somi's fashion show everyone else were just extras this wasnt mama this was somi's fashion show everyone else were just extras

Ch(annie) ✧ @chanslovenote I’m gonna say it— SOMI WAS THE MAIN EVENT AT MAMA TODAY I’m gonna say it— SOMI WAS THE MAIN EVENT AT MAMA TODAY ✋ https://t.co/lc0Afo9Yic

‏ؘ @lesbiansomi somi really treated mama like it’s a fashion show love her for that somi really treated mama like it’s a fashion show love her for that

hourly somi @somihourly somi’s outfit changes was the real highlight of MAMA…. JEON SOMI YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE MAIN ATTRACTOR somi’s outfit changes was the real highlight of MAMA…. JEON SOMI YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE MAIN ATTRACTOR https://t.co/66R7MICqig

Out of the many outfits she displayed, her bejeweled PRADA dress during her performance was a fan-favorite. Jeon Somi's show was loved by fans as she covered many of her fellow artists. These included Twice's Talk that Talk, aespa's Illusion, SEVENTEEN's HOT, and NCT 127's 2 Baddies, among others. It was quite an entertaining performance as fans watched her sparkle with glitter from head to toe.

Before she concluded the show, Jeon Somi shocked the audience with two more interesting outfits. One was her bright pink jumpsuit while the other was her golden harp dress.

These two outfits in particular caught the eye of many fans when she finally pulled down the curtains at the end of 2022 MAMA's first day in a white dress as she gave her closing speech.

hourly somi @somihourly im so proud of you somi for hosting a big award show like MAMA on your own you did so good and kept us entertained thank you for shining so bright every time you did it you did amazing i love you so much 🤍 @somi_official_ im so proud of you somi for hosting a big award show like MAMA on your own you did so good and kept us entertained thank you for shining so bright every time you did it you did amazing i love you so much 🤍@somi_official_ https://t.co/uQSTAP5hbI

Fans thought that Jeon Somi did a great job with not just her fashion but also the way she carried the show. Without a single dull moment, her funny jokes and entertaining speeches were quite the highlight of the show, making her an ideal host for 2022 MAMA.

