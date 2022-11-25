“The real 4th Gen leaders”: TXT and aespa fans celebrate their Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award

TXT and aespa won the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award at the 2022 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

The prestigious award ceremony, hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and sponsored by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KCCA), was held in Seoul on November 24.

The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards is an annual award show where the Korean government recognizes the country’s finest talents in the fields of art and popular culture who have contributed to the development of culture and arts in South Korea.

TXT and aespa, along with actress Jeon Mi-do of Hospital Playlist fame, Paul Kim, choreographer Aiki, comedian Hong Hyun-hee, voice actor Kim Young-sun, musical actress Kim Sun-young, and producer Han Seung-won, won the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award.

Members of the K-pop groups are the youngest recipients of the award amongst other notable recipients, and TXT and aespa’s fans have erupted with joy on social media.

One fan took to Twitter to congratulate both K-pop groups on their prestigious award win and wrote:

“The real 4th Gen leaders.”

TXT and aespa became the first and only 4th Gen groups to be awarded the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award

TXT and aespa became the first and only 4th Gen groups to be awarded the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award at the 2022 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards.

Although members of both K-pop groups weren’t present to receive their own awards, representatives from their respective labels received the awards on their behalf.

TXT and aespa’s fans took to social media to celebrate the Gen 4 idols’ achievement. Fans have wholeheartedly lavished praise on the K-pop groups and dub them “Gen 4 leaders.”

The Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony was hosted by actor Park Sun-ho and former announcer Jang Ye-won. Aiki and her dance crew Hook showcased congratulatory performances given by Aiki and her dance crew Hook, Paul Kim, and Oh My Girl’s YooA.

Each year, a total of 20 teams are selected to receive the commendation awards, including the Eungwan Order of Culture Merit and the President's Award, which has 6 awards each, the Prime Minister's Award with 8 awards, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Award with 9 awards.

Director Park Chan-wook of Old Boy fame and late actress Kang Soo-yeo, who passed away in May this year, were awarded the evening’s greatest honors with the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (Second Class).

Actor Song Kang-ho was awarded the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit (3rd Class) and singer Zico was awarded the Prime Minister’s Commendation.

TXT and aespa, along with Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM, will be attending the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejoon awards. The annual music festival will be held on Christmas Eve, December 24.

The awards show will be broadcast live from the Gocheok Sky Dome. The award show is said to include some interesting artists showcasing their incredible performances.

