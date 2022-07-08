"Okay hold on": Netizens react to TXT stickers at the bottom of a skateboard in aespa Giselle's teaser for 'Girls'

Record-breaking girl aespa is gearing up to release its brand new mini-album Girls, with various social media promotions and teasers being posted full speed ahead.

Teaser videos and images, unveiled by the girl group’s agency, SM Entertainment, have revealed certain similarities in the props used for the group’s vibrant and future-forward stills.

MYs around the globe, as well as the TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) fandom, known as MOAs, found the boy group’s skateboard in the concept pictures of the fourth-generation girl group, with exclusive stickers stuck at the bottom of the skateboard.

Eagle-eyed fans who caught these details have taken to various social media platforms to express their excitement at the surprising hint. Many believe that a possible collaboration between the two K-pop superstar groups might be in the making. One fan stated:

"Okay hold on did aespa just use a TXT Soogyu stick?"

iya @wntrsdiary OKAY HOLD ON DID AESPA JUST USED A SOOGYU STICKER (TXT) ?! I’LL TAKE IT AS A CRUMB IDC IDC. OKAY HOLD ON DID AESPA JUST USED A SOOGYU STICKER (TXT) ?! I’LL TAKE IT AS A CRUMB IDC IDC. https://t.co/iSmQQggatO

Fans find TXT references in aespa's comeback concept pictures

On July 5, 2022, aespa released the concept pictures for its upcoming mini-album Girls. Fans could not get over the charming visuals and aesthetics of the members of the group.

Since the group follows a metaverse concept, they also posed with their aes (avatars), who are their virtual counterparts.

However, group member Giselle’s individual shots with her avatar caught the attention of thousands of fans. They could not help but notice a reference to the K-pop boy group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, especially group members Soobin and Beomgyu.

When fans zoomed in on the background, they spotted a skateboard in the corner with Soobin and Beomgyu’s name stickers stuck on the bottom. Although it may have been a coincidence, fans took to various social media platforms to deliberate on the topic.

ً @lonelyeonkai @aespa_official THE SOOBIN AND BEOMGYU STICKERS ON GISELLE @aespa_official THE SOOBIN AND BEOMGYU STICKERS ON GISELLE

act: mai @hyuwomi SOMEONE SAID TXT AESPA COLLAB BC OF THE STICKERS SOMEONE SAID TXT AESPA COLLAB BC OF THE STICKERS 😭😭

The K-pop industry has a unique way of creating anticipation and excitement among fans, and it is as simple as releasing mind-blowing concept pictures of a soloist or K-pop group. During the photoshoot, the label ensures that they pay attention to every detail, and the placement of every prop is deliberate.

Since everything is scrutinized by hawk-eyed fans globally, K-pop labels need to be careful about what they release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far