5 banging July K-pop comebacks you need to look forward to in 2022

July is almost here and so are the latest K-pop releases. The July K-pop comebacks list is overflowing, with talented groups like ENHYPEN and ITZY making a return. With several K-pop releases ahead, fans should prepare themselves to update their playlists and dance to new tunes.

This month, many K-pop groups and soloists offered promising diversity in music with astonishing music videos, pleasing choreographies and memorable tracks. K-pop enthusiasts can expect the same in July.

Here are five July K-pop comebacks that fans should look out for.

5 July K-pop comebacks you cannot miss: ENHYPEN, ITZY and more

1) ENHYPEN - July 4, 2022

The fourth-generation K-pop hitmakers are commencing July with their third mini album, MANIFESTO:Day1. The album is the successor to ENHYPEN's Dimension: Answer, which was released back in January.

The group is returning on July 4, 2022 and has already shared several concept pictures, group versions and even a promotional schedule. Additionally, ENHYPEN shared a lyrical video for the album's new B-side track Walk The Line.

Through the release of their 2022 group release, the group is moving forward to carve an independent path and connect to a better future.

2) WJSN - July 5, 2022

The winners of Queendom season 2 are joining the July K-pop comebacks list with Last Sequence, the title track from the special single. The girl group has already released a tracklist for the upcoming album along with mesmerising concept pictures fearuring the members.

Besides donning beautiful attire and complimenting the dreamy sea-backdrop concept, WJSN members have worked hard on their new record. Member Exy has taken part in co-writing and co-composing some of the tracks on the album and Dawon has helped in composing the track, Stronger.

3) Aespa - July 8, 2022

The Next Level quartet will release their second mini-album, Girls, on July 8, 2022. On June 1, SM Entertainment announced that Aespa will make a comeback in July with a teaser comprising of huge digital mountain scenery and upbeat music.

The leading track from the EP, Life's Too Short, is releasing on June 24, 2022, and is ready to break records. Earlier, the girl group broke its own record by surpassing one million pre-orders for Girls. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most anticipated entries on the July K-pop comebacks list.

4) Super Junior - July 12, 2022

The second-generation kings are making a massive comeback with their eleventh full-length record, The Road: Keep on Going, which will be released on July 12, 2022. The album marks Super Junior's first comeback since the release of their special album, The Road: Winter for Spring, in February.

Besides blessing their fans with a new album, the SM Entertainment boys are also gearing up for SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD, their upcoming concert which will take place from July 15 to July 17 at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena.

5) ITZY - July 15, 2022

ITZY is ready to checkmate everyone with its upcoming mini-album. Checkmate will be the group's first Korean comeback since the release of its first studio album in September 2020. The group also recently made its Japanese debut with the single, Voltage.

The five-member group has already shared a promotional calendar, concept films and individual member images to excite fans about its new comeback.

Lastly, ITZY will be headlining its first world tour after the release of Checkmate and have its initial shows in Seoul, South Korea.

It looks like the July K-pop comebacks list is already shining with bright stars taking up the spots. However, BLACKPINK, ATEEZ and Girls Generation are also rumored to be joining the July K-pop comebacks lineup.

