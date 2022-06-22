KCON 2022 LA first lineup: ENHYPEN, NMIXX, and more

The lineup for the KCON 2022 LA event is filled with popular third and fourth-generation K-pop superstars. From Tamed-Dashed group ENHYPEN to the girl group that surprised everyone with their performances on Queendom 2, WJSN, the first lineup has already garnered much attention.

Known as K-pop’s biggest festival, KCON 2022 LA is a part of the three-leg festival organized by CJ ENM, an entertainment company based in LA itself. It started in Seoul in May, will move to Chicago in August, and will wrap up in Tokyo in October.

KCON 2022 LA unveils first performance lineup with exciting video

As anticipation for KCON 2022 LA rises, CJ ENM kept the momentum alive by revealing the first set of performers for the upcoming festival.

The performers' lineup released is a mix of boy and girl groups. Since it's time for the fourth generation, out of the seven groups announced, five acts are a part of the fourth gen. These are ITZY, ENHYPEN, STAYC, NMIXX, and CRAVITY.

Meanwhile, two remaining groups, boy group THE BOYZ and girl group WJSN, are third-generation K-pop groups who have come into the mainstream limelight in recent years.

For now, CJ ENM has only released the first set of lineups. No information on the performance orders or setlists have been released.

KCON’s Twitter account also recently released a video with hints, asking fans to guess which groups might make it to their second lineup. The quote-retweets and replies to the tweet were filled with fans predicting the second set of performers.

ATEEZ, LIGHTSUM, and LOONA are some of the groups that fans speculate will be participating in the event.

Moreover, the offline version of KCON is returning to LA after two years. The last time the city held a K-pop concert was in 2019. After the spread of COVID-19, the festival was shifted to an online mode.

All you need to know about the upcoming KCON festival: Dates, and venues

A significant transformation for KCON 2022 LA will be the festival’s hybrid mode of accessibility - fans across the globe can either attend the concerts in person or watch it via the KCON:TACT live stream.

KCON is also not just about concerts. The festival offers K-pop fans a chance to enjoy and revel in K-content and products around them. These include K-beauty, K-cuisine, live shows, exhibitions, interactive panels, and even opportunities for hi-touch events.

This year also holds more importance as it marks KCON’s 10th anniversary. The festival will be held at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) and LA Convention Center. The event will be held over three days, from August 19 to 21, 2022.

With around two months to go, the promotions for KCON 2022 LA are in full swing, and fans are already excited to see their favorite K-pop group perform at one of the biggest global festivals soon.

