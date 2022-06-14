ENHYPEN gears up for a summer comeback with third mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1

ENGENES get ready, ENHYPEN is coming. The septet's agency BELIFT LAB announced that the septet will be returning with their new album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 on July 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

This marks their first comeback in six months since dropping DIMENSION: ANSWER in January. MANIFESTO: DAY 1 is the group's third mini-album.

They previously released their mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE in 2020 and BORDER: CARNIVAL in 2021.

With this, the seven member group will join the likes of aespa, ITZY, ATEEZ, SF9, WINNER, Chungha and Hyolyn as one of the most anticipated comebacks of July 2022.

ENHYPEN also released a video for ‘WALK THE LINE’ teaser

Just before the septet announced their comeback with the new mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1, they unveiled two intriguing teasers.

On June 13 at midnight KST, the seven-member group shared a logo motion trailer that forms an animation of their group name ENHYPEN, coming from the phrase "END HYPEN."

Soon after, the septet shared a teaser titled MANIFESTO: DAY 1 'WALK THE LINE,' featuring the group speaking a variety of languages like English, Korean and Japanese. In the video, the group members took turns narrating an abstract video about "crossing the line” and chasing after destinations.

ENHYPEN becomes the first K-pop artist to have all their albums certified by RIAJ in Japan

The talented seven-member group has achieved yet another milestone in their brief but thriving career so far.

The group received its first-ever official double platinum certification from RIAJ (The Recording Industry Association of Japan). This was for their latest Japanese single album DIMENSION: SENKOU, also known as DIMENSION: SPARK, for 500,000 units shipped since its release on May 3rd.

Not only that, the septet also received a gold certification for their Korean debut EP BORDER: DAY ONE. With this, all their albums are now officially RIAJ certified.

For the unversed, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000, according to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds.

ENHYPEN’s DIMENSION: ANSWER becomes their second album to reach 300 million streams on Spotify

Recently, the septet’s first repackaged album DIMENSION: ANSWER reached 300 million streams on Spotify. Their repackaged album has become the group's second album to reach this milestone after their second mini-album BORDER: CARNIVAL.

DIMENSION: ANSWER also became the first Korean album of 2022 to achieve this incredible feat on Spotify.

Polaroid Love is currently DIMENSION: ANSWER’s most streamed song, with nearly 90 million streams on Spotify.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a seven-member group and its members are Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group was formed by BELIFT LAB - a joint venture between HYBE and CJ ENM.

The members participated in the 2020 survival competition show titled I-Land. That's where the best and most deserving contestants were selected to be a part of the group.

They debuted on November 30, 2020, with their first mini-album BORDER: DAY ONE.

Since then, they have released two Korean studio albums, three mini-albums, a digital single, two Japanese singles, two collaborations and one promotional single.

MANIFESTO: DAY 1 follows the septet’s first full-length repackaged album DIMENSION: ANSWER, which was released on January 10, 2022.

The album debuted at number 13 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart dated January 24.

More details are awaited regarding the group's new mini-album MANIFESTO: DAY 1.

