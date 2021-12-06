ENHYPEN’s comeback in January makes ENGENEs worry about their health

On December 6, SPOTV News reported that ENHYPEN is gearing up for a comeback in January 2022. The report states that the group is currently giving final touches to the album. While the news has excited fans, many are worried about the members’ health concerns and their much-deserved rest period.

ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020 and since then has been on the rise, breaking records with their releases. The rookie group’s last comeback was their full-length album DIMENSION: DILEMMA released just two months ago in October.

ENGENEs share concerns as reports about ENHYPEN’s comeback emerges

ENHYPEN will be back with its next release three months after its initial launch which is secheduled for January 2022, after its last comeback. The group’s last album DIMENSION: DILEMMA was delayed as six of the seven members tested COVID positive. After their recovery, the group was back on their feet with music shows, promotions and more for their release.

When BELIFT Lab first revealed the members' test results in September, ENGENEs shared that they would willingly wait for the new album until ENHYPEN gets better. The sudden news of another comeback has elicited a similar response from the fandom. The new album's release has fans worried about whether the group will be given a proper rest time or not, especially after their health scare.

ً @rikisIove felt excited awb that enha will be having a comeback next month but i need them to rest too. the boys literally went to work right after being discharged from covid. i mean comeback can wait, we can wait. belift you're getting sus. felt excited awb that enha will be having a comeback next month but i need them to rest too. the boys literally went to work right after being discharged from covid. i mean comeback can wait, we can wait. belift you're getting sus.

fa2 ♪ @sculpturejay if belift wasn’t that rushed, enha could get rest, engenes could save up money, fanbases would have time to gather donations, only win-won situations if belift wasn’t that rushed, enha could get rest, engenes could save up money, fanbases would have time to gather donations, only win-won situations

𓆩♡𓆪 @kartromi this feels so tiring for both sides already .. enha don’t even get to rest and i’m sure they’re still preparing for year-end award show performances :( plus, it’s honestly so exhausting that there’s always a new merch almost every week this feels so tiring for both sides already .. enha don’t even get to rest and i’m sure they’re still preparing for year-end award show performances :( plus, it’s honestly so exhausting that there’s always a new merch almost every week

Cien | LOVES RIKI @cienluvs please let enha rest, we can wait for the cb naman but please let them rest:< please let enha rest, we can wait for the cb naman but please let them rest:<

After their debut in November 2020 with Border: Day One, they released another album, Border: Carnival, in April 2021, with their latest comeback DIMENSION: DILEMMA releasing in October of the same year. As fans celebrated the news, they also hoped that the group would get plenty of rest to recharge themselves afterwards.

ish ෆ @jakey_twt getting tired of all the merch release but it must be much tiring for enha :(( they never got a break ever since their debut :( belift didnt even postponed the cb for them to rest after they got covid :(( getting tired of all the merch release but it must be much tiring for enha :(( they never got a break ever since their debut :( belift didnt even postponed the cb for them to rest after they got covid :((

wonki au @kkungyas hope belift can let enha rest soon :( they've been working nonstop since i-land, even during their hiatus they were preparing for their japanese debut, have done two fanmeets and now they're on their fourth cb without a break hope belift can let enha rest soon :( they've been working nonstop since i-land, even during their hiatus they were preparing for their japanese debut, have done two fanmeets and now they're on their fourth cb without a break

M @soft4_enha can belift please let the boys have a long rest break after the album release along with the promotions?? can belift please let the boys have a long rest break after the album release along with the promotions??

𐂂 @heeIov i hope after this comeback enha gets a long & proper rest & get to go home & see their families...they really need & deserve it after everything they've been through & their constant activities & hard work i hope after this comeback enha gets a long & proper rest & get to go home & see their families...they really need & deserve it after everything they've been through & their constant activities & hard work

pazy @lheesoftie @heeIov they deserve a big rest after this cb, for sure @heeIov they deserve a big rest after this cb, for sure

As per some ENGENEs, the release in three months points towards a repackaged album. It’s common for groups to release repackaged albums in a couple of months, which also means less work than a whole new mini or full-length album.

Z⁷ ✨ ➡️ VACAY (semi-IA) @ArmyEngeStan It’s normal for rookies to have that many comebacks and a repackage is always released soon after the main album… many more artists had more comebacks than Enha I agree they should rest but I think some of you are a bit too dramatic and yes Hee was hurt during MMA. It’s normal for rookies to have that many comebacks and a repackage is always released soon after the main album… many more artists had more comebacks than Enha I agree they should rest but I think some of you are a bit too dramatic and yes Hee was hurt during MMA.

🍇Amelie⁷🧬 𝗘𝗡↺ENE @engie_enhypen @ENHYPENJAYYY This is the type of schedule idols do (or at least HYBE) for a repack so I’m 99.9% sure this is gonna be a repackage. It won’t entail the same prep as a regular album. For that - 2-4 months in between is standard. Like think Wings vs YNWA. Or Freeze vs FoE (2 months in between). @ENHYPENJAYYY This is the type of schedule idols do (or at least HYBE) for a repack so I’m 99.9% sure this is gonna be a repackage. It won’t entail the same prep as a regular album. For that - 2-4 months in between is standard. Like think Wings vs YNWA. Or Freeze vs FoE (2 months in between).

Last month, BELIFT Lab shared that member Heeseung underwent surgery for an epidermoid cyst. Fans believe that the idol hasn’t fully recovered. Putting them in for hours-long dance and vocal practice, along with promotional shoots, only adds to their concerns.

Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for ENHYPEN to move away from their rookie stage and are preparing for music show wins.

☆ @rknessential enha will say goodbye to nugudom in the next comeback enha will say goodbye to nugudom in the next comeback https://t.co/MPcYZG8UON

In other news, ENHYPEN became a million-seller with DIMENSION: DILEMMA, showcasing their immense popularity.

Edited by Danyal Arabi