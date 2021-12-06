ENHYPEN’s comeback in January makes ENGENEs worry about their health

On December 6, SPOTV News reported that ENHYPEN is gearing up for a comeback in January 2022. The report states that the group is currently giving final touches to the album. While the news has excited fans, many are worried about the members’ health concerns and their much-deserved rest period.
ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020 and since then has been on the rise, breaking records with their releases. The rookie group’s last comeback was their full-length album DIMENSION: DILEMMA released just two months ago in October.
ENGENEs share concerns as reports about ENHYPEN’s comeback emerges
ENHYPEN will be back with its next release three months after its initial launch which is secheduled for January 2022, after its last comeback. The group’s last album DIMENSION: DILEMMA was delayed as six of the seven members tested COVID positive. After their recovery, the group was back on their feet with music shows, promotions and more for their release.
When BELIFT Lab first revealed the members' test results in September, ENGENEs shared that they would willingly wait for the new album until ENHYPEN gets better. The sudden news of another comeback has elicited a similar response from the fandom. The new album's release has fans worried about whether the group will be given a proper rest time or not, especially after their health scare.
After their debut in November 2020 with Border: Day One, they released another album, Border: Carnival, in April 2021, with their latest comeback DIMENSION: DILEMMA releasing in October of the same year. As fans celebrated the news, they also hoped that the group would get plenty of rest to recharge themselves afterwards.
As per some ENGENEs, the release in three months points towards a repackaged album. It’s common for groups to release repackaged albums in a couple of months, which also means less work than a whole new mini or full-length album.
Last month, BELIFT Lab shared that member Heeseung underwent surgery for an epidermoid cyst. Fans believe that the idol hasn’t fully recovered. Putting them in for hours-long dance and vocal practice, along with promotional shoots, only adds to their concerns.
Meanwhile, fans are gearing up for ENHYPEN to move away from their rookie stage and are preparing for music show wins.
In other news, ENHYPEN became a million-seller with DIMENSION: DILEMMA, showcasing their immense popularity.