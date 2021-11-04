Agency reveals ENHYPEN’s Heeseung underwent surgery, might limit participation in upcoming fan-meet

On November 3, ENHYPEN’s agency, BELIFT Lab, announced a health update about member Heeseung. Heeseung is currently recovering from surgery after experiencing pain in one of his right toes, the cause of which was diagnosed to be an epidermoid cyst. Physicians have advised a week’s rest, but the agency has announced that they might prolong the recovery period if necessary.
They added that Heeseung might not be able to perform or participate in any of the activities regarding the upcoming online and offline fan-meet, EN-CONNECT: COMPANION.
BELIFT Lab announces ENHYPEN’s Heeseung probable limited participation in EN-CONNECT: COMPANION
ENGENEs (ENHYPEN’s fandom) experienced bittersweet moments on November 3, 2021. The Drunk-Dazed was revealed to be nominated in the Best New Male Artist and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 categories at the MAMA 2021. A few hours later, BELIFT Lab uploaded a notice on Weverse, updating fans on the health conditions of ENHYPEN’s Heeseung.
The agency shared that Heeseung experienced pain in his right toe while participating in activities for their first studio album, Dimension: Dilemma. Upon taking him to the physician, the idol was diagnosed with an epidermoid cyst and underwent surgery as soon as possible, i.e., November 1.
While doctors have advised him of a recovery period of a week, the agency added that if the recovery takes longer, he might partake in the upcoming fan meeting in a limited capacity. They asked for fans' understanding and assured them that they would monitor Heeseung’s condition and decide on the final action after consulting the doctor and the artist.
Meanwhile, Heeseung assured fans that he's recovering well by uploading a selfie on Weverse with the caption "I'm okay" and a peace sign.
The upcoming fan meeting, called EN-CONNECT: COMPANION, is being hosted to celebrate their one-year debut anniversary. The offline (in-person) fan meeting will be hosted at KBS’ Arena Hall and streamed live. The fan meeting is scheduled to take place on November 19, 7:00 PM KST.
As soon as the news was announced, fans soon took to Twitter to trend ‘Get well soon Heeseung’, wishing ENHYPEN’s Heeseung a healthy and fast recovery.
Except for Sunoo, all the remaining ENHYPEN members - Jake, Jungwon, Heeseung, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki - tested COVID positive a few months ago and recovered from it in mid-September, right before their October comeback.