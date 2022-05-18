×
Netizens criticize ENHYPEN’s bodyguards for alleged assault at the airport, others rise to defense

ENHYPEN for Weverse Magazine photo sketch (Image via @ENHYPEN/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
Modified May 18, 2022
News

On May 16, Tamed-Dash group ENHYPEN landed in South Korea after the KPOP.FLEX event in Germany and immediately made headlines. In a video from media coverage, a security guard can be seen pushing several female fans who were seemingly blocking the group’s way at the Incheon International Airport.

Some Korean netizens criticized the aggressive pushing as excessive security. They even stated that the cameras did not capture whether those pushed were safe or not. The video spread like wildfire, and many deemed the bodyguard’s actions violent.

“The bodyguard is doing a good job, though?”: Netizens rise to defend criticisms against ENHYPEN’s security

Several Korean and international netizens commented about invading the idols’ personal space. They also defended that the situation would be worse, causing harm to the idols, if not for the bodyguards. Even with the security’s presence, the fans hugged the idols and pushed themselves against them.

I remember the first time when they got mobbed right after i-land , in the middle of a pandemic during their private schedule and half of the members were shaking with anxiety, if you are true fans you wouldn't invade their privacy and act like animals twitter.com/enhypenupdates…

Getting mobbed in airports is extremely common for K-pop groups. The Drunk-Dazed group’s mobbing incident made headlines in South Korean online forums.

Korean netizens' comments on the airport arrival (Screenshot via Pannchoa)

While some criticized the bodyguard's actions, many lauded him for his actions. Korean netizens commented that the fans were stalkers and that the issue shouldn’t be turned into a man pushing a woman.

Korean netizens' comments on the airport arrival (Screenshot via Pannchoa)
Korean netizens' comments on the airport arrival (Screenshot via Pannchoa)

What exactly entailed in the ENHYPHEN mobbing incident

As captured in Dispatch’s coverage of the arrival, a massive mob of fans with mobiles and professional cameras can be seen squeezing around the members and running towards them.

In the same Dispatch coverage, one security guard can be seen pushing female fans aggressively, who seem to be giving ENHYPEN members no space. In one particular scene, he pushed a fan near one of the inner gates of the airport.

In the same news outlet’s arrival stream, people can also be seen running ahead and swarming them. A barricade of bodyguards kept the people at bay.

News outlet STAR PLUS’ arrival stream showcases the mobbing upfront and close.

youtube-cover

Fans compared ENHYPEN’s arrival in South Korea to the group’s arrival in Germany. Upon their arrival in Germany, fans kept a pathway open for the group.

Meanwhile, the group performed their popular title tracks and had an exciting concert at KPOP.FLEX in Germany on May 14. They performed Drunk-Dazed, FEVER, Tamed-Dashed, and Blessed-Cursed, among others.

Before that, the group treated fans to a performance of their hit TikTok b-side track Polaroid Love in an Open Mic segment on Genius' YouTube channel.

