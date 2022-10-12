JEON SOMI “hoping” she gets a comeback enrages fans as they criticize The Black Label, YGE for mistreatment

Fans called out YG Entertainment’s sub-label The Black Label (TBL) for allegedly mistreating soloist JEON SOMI on Twitter. The 21-year-old DUMB DUMB singer commented on a fan’s reply asking for a comeback with a message that left fans infuriated.
JEON SOMI came on V LIVE on October 6 for a quick 10-minute hang out with fans. During a small segment of answering fan questions, the soloist made a comment that hinted towards her agency’s plan of not releasing any album this year.
One fan inquired about a potential comeback, saying:
“Looking forward to your comeback.”
Without wasting a second, the DUMB DUMB singer replied that she hopes she gets one and made tsk-tsk sounds to probably express her disappointment.
“I hope I get a… I hope I have a comeback.”
The soloist’s reply did not sit well with fans. They speculated that the comment subtly meant that there were no plans for her to get an album or song released in the near future.
“Really wasting her potential”: Fans lash out at YG Entertainment and The Black Label after JEON SOMI talks about a comeback
JEON SOMI, the 21-year-old soloist who took over the K-pop industry with her hit song DUMB DUMB in August last year, hinted at not having any musical projects in the pipeline this year. JEON SOMI’s last release was in October 2021, and fans believe that it is YG Entertainment (YGE) and The Black Label’s mistreatment that does not allow the artist to release another song.
Teddy is the co-founder of The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment and the main producer of the agency. JEON SOMI’s recent reaction to a fan comment asking for a comeback led many to believe that the soloist’s decision to leave JYP Entertainment for TBL was upsetting.
Fans commented that the agency was “wasting her potential” and “ignoring” the soloist. They said that they were happy with the brand deals and concerts the soloist was treating them to, but they were in fact eagerly waiting for a comeback. They emphasized the hiatus of over a year and criticized YG Entertainment for giving their female artists the bare minimum.
Moreover, fans' reactions to her last release, XOXO, included criticisms of the agency too. The label billed it as a full album and released eight songs, while in reality, most of the album comprised old songs. YGE did something similar when they released an eight-song tracklist for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK album. BORN PINK was the group’s first comeback in nearly two years.
Fans only remain in hopes of seeing the XOXO singer make another comeback before the year ends.
In other news, JEON SOMI recently held a photoshoot for LACOSTE’s Fashion Sport campaign and held a fansign at the 2030 Busan World Expo. Additionally, she has a performance at the 2022 MOKKOJI Korea Concert in Malaysia. MOKKOJI Korea is a two-day event that will take place from November 12 to 13.