JEON SOMI “hoping” she gets a comeback enrages fans as they criticize The Black Label, YGE for mistreatment

Fans called out YG Entertainment’s sub-label The Black Label (TBL) for allegedly mistreating soloist JEON SOMI on Twitter. The 21-year-old DUMB DUMB singer commented on a fan’s reply asking for a comeback with a message that left fans infuriated.

JEON SOMI came on V LIVE on October 6 for a quick 10-minute hang out with fans. During a small segment of answering fan questions, the soloist made a comment that hinted towards her agency’s plan of not releasing any album this year.

One fan inquired about a potential comeback, saying:

“Looking forward to your comeback.”

Without wasting a second, the DUMB DUMB singer replied that she hopes she gets one and made tsk-tsk sounds to probably express her disappointment.

“I hope I get a… I hope I have a comeback.”

val @somitails “i hope i have a comeback” so we are very far from a comeback and that really makes me sad, somi deserves to have her comeback soon, she is so talented and deserves a lot of things :( “i hope i have a comeback” so we are very far from a comeback and that really makes me sad, somi deserves to have her comeback soon, she is so talented and deserves a lot of things :( https://t.co/RmhaXAHYjR

The soloist’s reply did not sit well with fans. They speculated that the comment subtly meant that there were no plans for her to get an album or song released in the near future.

“Really wasting her potential”: Fans lash out at YG Entertainment and The Black Label after JEON SOMI talks about a comeback

ioi thinker @ioithinker Somi was so happy to be in TBL but now… It seems like there are no plans for a 2022 comeback and XOXO was released almost a year ago. YG and TBL are really wasting her potential, this is ridiculous. Somi was so happy to be in TBL but now… It seems like there are no plans for a 2022 comeback and XOXO was released almost a year ago. YG and TBL are really wasting her potential, this is ridiculous.

JEON SOMI, the 21-year-old soloist who took over the K-pop industry with her hit song DUMB DUMB in August last year, hinted at not having any musical projects in the pipeline this year. JEON SOMI’s last release was in October 2021, and fans believe that it is YG Entertainment (YGE) and The Black Label’s mistreatment that does not allow the artist to release another song.

Teddy is the co-founder of The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment and the main producer of the agency. JEON SOMI’s recent reaction to a fan comment asking for a comeback led many to believe that the soloist’s decision to leave JYP Entertainment for TBL was upsetting.

ve 🐯 @S0MiZEN “I hope i get a comeback”… so blacklabel don’t have a plan this year for somi wtffff “I hope i get a comeback”… so blacklabel don’t have a plan this year for somi wtffff

Fans commented that the agency was “wasting her potential” and “ignoring” the soloist. They said that they were happy with the brand deals and concerts the soloist was treating them to, but they were in fact eagerly waiting for a comeback. They emphasized the hiatus of over a year and criticized YG Entertainment for giving their female artists the bare minimum.

noreen @noreenthiel wait a sec… did somi really just say „i hope i get a comeback“ like wtf wait a sec… did somi really just say „i hope i get a comeback“ like wtf https://t.co/E7mkcFGFVg

ra ♡̶ @jentIesomi somi’s last comeback was in october last year and half of the album was old songs/releases somi’s last comeback was in october last year and half of the album was old songs/releases

katy 🔫 𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝘽𝙇𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙏𝙀𝙍 @teumungchi_ need a somi comeback so bad it's not funny anymore need a somi comeback so bad it's not funny anymore https://t.co/UckSb3deda

ginny ☆ abissale era @angem9on ٰ @somithinker “I HOPE I HAVE A COMEBACK “!!!!! @somi_official_ WHAT DO YOU MEAN “I HOPE I HAVE A COMEBACK “!!!!! @somi_official_ WHAT DO YOU MEAN https://t.co/DH4aHM1PGZ I'm glad somi is getting many brand deals and she is still getting invited to kpop events to sing her old songs but you know a comeback would benefit her so much like what's stopping tbl idk twitter.com/somithinker/st… I'm glad somi is getting many brand deals and she is still getting invited to kpop events to sing her old songs but you know a comeback would benefit her so much like what's stopping tbl idk twitter.com/somithinker/st…

kiyomi💕 @rangsomiyuan TBL, you shouldn't delay her excellent qualification so much! Let somi, who is full of charm, comeback soon! It's been a year and somi hasn't comeback yet.TBL, you shouldn't delay her excellent qualification so much!Let somi, who is full of charm, comeback soon! It's been a year and somi hasn't comeback yet.😿 TBL, you shouldn't delay her excellent qualification so much! 😤Let somi, who is full of charm, comeback soon!😭

⚔️ ❄️ ⚔︎ ❄️ ⚔️ @cathybells Somi says she wants a comeback but seems TBL ignoring her request and yeah there's nothing for her. TBL never responds Somi or Sommungchi, they're not even respect us as fans of Somi too. I'm done with their sh1ts for God sake. Somi says she wants a comeback but seems TBL ignoring her request and yeah there's nothing for her. TBL never responds Somi or Sommungchi, they're not even respect us as fans of Somi too. I'm done with their sh1ts for God sake.

ٰ @somithinker “I HOPE I HAVE A COMEBACK “!!!!! @somi_official_ WHAT DO YOU MEAN “I HOPE I HAVE A COMEBACK “!!!!! @somi_official_ WHAT DO YOU MEAN https://t.co/DH4aHM1PGZ

twi-you @AyoUche16070150 @somitails The company really waste her talent I am so sorry for her @somitails The company really waste her talent I am so sorry for her 😭💔💔

Moreover, fans' reactions to her last release, XOXO, included criticisms of the agency too. The label billed it as a full album and released eight songs, while in reality, most of the album comprised old songs. YGE did something similar when they released an eight-song tracklist for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK album. BORN PINK was the group’s first comeback in nearly two years.

Fans only remain in hopes of seeing the XOXO singer make another comeback before the year ends.

In other news, JEON SOMI recently held a photoshoot for LACOSTE’s Fashion Sport campaign and held a fansign at the 2030 Busan World Expo. Additionally, she has a performance at the 2022 MOKKOJI Korea Concert in Malaysia. MOKKOJI Korea is a two-day event that will take place from November 12 to 13.

