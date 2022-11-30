MAMA Awards 2022 Day 1: Complete list of winners 

The first day of the Mnet Asian Music Awards was held on November 29. The ceremony, which was hosted by Jeon Somi, took place at the Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan.

It has been reported that the award show will be held over the course of two nights, November 29 and 30.

The first day of MAMA 2022 saw performances from LE SSERAFIM, New Jeans, IVE, Stray Kids, TXT, Kang Daniel, Lee Jung-lee, DKZ, Street Man Fighter, BIBI, FORESTELLA, KARA, NMIXX, Kep1er, JO1, and Man Fighter.

On the first day, only one Grand Prize, known as the DAESANG, was awarded, with BTS winning the Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year for the fifth consecutive time.

MAMA Awards 2022 Day 1 honored many talented and versatile singers in the industry

The prestigious MAMA 2022 Awards Day 1 was broadcast live on Mnet's Kpop YouTube channel, and a list of winners was announced for the same.

· (DAESANG) Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

· Worldwide Fan’s Choice also called Bonsang: BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, PSY, AND TREASURE

· Favorite New Artist : IVE, NMIXX, LEE SSERAFIM, and Kep1er

· Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

· Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

A new award, known as Favorite New Artist, was also added at the MAMA Awards 2022, which went to four different groups, including LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, IVE, and Kep1er.

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is the first established and most prestigious award show in South Korea that focuses only on K-pop music and awards the most deserving and talented artists. Its primary objective is to identify the dynamic range of talent that the K-pop industry has to offer.

K-pop community abuzz with noise as their favorite artists bag awards and perform at the ceremony

The K-pop community went wild as their favorite groups won many prestigious awards and they got to see unexpected collaborations at the MAMA Awards 2022.

K-pop groups such as BTS, TXT, AND TREASURE have won Worldwide Fan’s Choice several times now. It is BTS’s fifth consecutive win, Treasure’s third consecutive win and TXT’s fourth time in a row.

These groups, known for breaking many records, are highly popular among international and domestic audiences. ARMY's also talked about how BTS have won most Daesangs among the K-pop groups.

terry @taehyuens 4th time to attend mama and their 4th consecutive win ackkkk let's keep it up moas!! more mama wins for txt!! 4th time to attend mama and their 4th consecutive win ackkkk let's keep it up moas!! more mama wins for txt!! https://t.co/O6cEqv8tDL

alex @volkaynoe treasure winning worldwide fans' choice award on mama for 3 consecutive years since their debut treasure winning worldwide fans' choice award on mama for 3 consecutive years since their debut https://t.co/irKeljsZV9

twice_trans @twice_trans



"While watching MAMA…

Everyone's so cute and pretty"



TWICE MOMO on IG Story about the Cheer Up Collab Performance by New Jeans, IVE, Le Sserafim, Kep1er and NMIXX"While watching MAMA…Everyone's so cute and pretty" TWICE MOMO on IG Story about the Cheer Up Collab Performance by New Jeans, IVE, Le Sserafim, Kep1er and NMIXX"While watching MAMA…🙈💗🙈💗💗 Everyone's so cute and pretty" https://t.co/MlKguA6YbN

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning the "Worldwide Icon of the Year" Daesang at 2022 MAMA, their 5th consecutive year to achieve this! Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning the "Worldwide Icon of the Year" Daesang at 2022 MAMA, their 5th consecutive year to achieve this! 🏆

tyun1e @tyun1e TXT MAMA PERFORMANCE (thursdays child, lonely boy, good boy gone bad) TXT MAMA PERFORMANCE (thursdays child, lonely boy, good boy gone bad) https://t.co/XapJ4hOpBI

With Day 1 of the award show done and dusted, fans are waiting with bated breath for BTS’s j-hope, Young-woong, and many other groups' performances on Day 2.

Dita ⁷ @almostdita



🗓 Nov 30

Red Carpet at 4pm (KST)

Main Ceremony at 6pm (KST) Reminder to get ready for a legendary performance that j-hope will give us on Day 2 MAMA Awards🗓 Nov 30Red Carpet at 4pm (KST)Main Ceremony at 6pm (KST) Reminder to get ready for a legendary performance that j-hope will give us on Day 2 MAMA Awards 🗓 Nov 30 ⏰ Red Carpet at 4pm (KST) ⏰ Main Ceremony at 6pm (KST) https://t.co/mZbh3PCS0s

The MAMA Awards 2022 Day 2 will be held on November 30 at 6 p.m. (KST) in Osaka, Japan. The award ceremony will be hosted by actor Park Bo-gum.

