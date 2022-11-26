The 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards was recently held on November 25 at the Yeouido KBS Hall. The award ceremony was hosted by actress Kim Hye-soo and actor Yoo Yeon-seok, and it was their fifth time hosting the event.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards began with the intention of recognizing the development and growth of domestic films. It is currently one of the most prestigious and reputed award shows in the Korean entertainment industry.

ForYoonA #BigMouth #2OclockDate #CA2 #KingTheLand @Rainie_mikevid Congratulations to all the winners & also all the nominees at The 43rd BLUE DRAGON FILM AWARDS !!! Congratulations to all the winners & also all the nominees at The 43rd BLUE DRAGON FILM AWARDS !!! 🎉 https://t.co/KlCvemWCZX

The film Decision to Leave swept away a total of six awards, including awards for Best Film, Best Director, and many others. Actor Park Hae II won Best Actor and actress Tang Wei won Best Actress for her role in the film Decision to Leave.

The 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards honored many deserving artists in the industry

The prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards were broadcast live on KBS Entertainment's YouTube channel, and a list of winners was also shared on the same:

• Best Picture: Decision to Leave

• Best Actress: Tang Wei from Decision to Leave

• Best Actor: Park Hae ll from Decision to Leave

• Best Director: Park Chan-wook from Decision to Leave

• Best Supporting Actress: Oh Na-ra from Perhaps Love

• Best Supporting Actor: Byun Yo-han from Hansan: Rising Dragon

• Best New Director: Lee Jung-jae from Hunt

• Best New Actress: Kim Hye-yoon from The Girl on a Bulldozer

• Best New Actor: Kim Dong-hwi from In Our Prime

• Best Music: Jo Young-wook from Decision to Leave

• Best Technical Achievement: Heo Myung-haeng, Yoon Sung-min from The Roundup and The Outlaws 2

• Best Cinematography and Lighting: Lee Mo-gae and Lee Sung-hwan from Hunt

• Best Editing: Kim Sang-bum from Hunt

• Best Art Direction: Han Ah-reum from Kingmaker

• Best Screenplay: Jung Seo-kyung and Park Chan-wook from Decision to Leave

• Award for Audience Choice for Most Popular Film: The Roundup

• Popular Star Award: IU, Go Kyung-pyo, YoonA from Girl’s Generation, and Daniel Henney

• Best Short Film: Light It Up At 2 a.m.

Fans react after watching celebrities all decked-up for the event

While the Blue Dragon Film Awards saw some of the most deserving actors, actresses, and films being recognized and celebrated, it also witnessed some remarkably glamorous looks from celebrities who were dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Fans took to social media to discuss their favorite celebrities attending the event:

😵‍💫 @ordinarynojaem YoonA at the red carpet of the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards today🤍 Gorgeous in her white dress YoonA at the red carpet of the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards today🤍 Gorgeous in her white dress https://t.co/qx0Vi6QTW9

Social media was soon flooded with fans' opinions about the winners of the Blue Dragon Film Awards. They also discussed iconic performances at the event, the celebrities who attended the show, and many other moments.

ً @hndmaidenonfire 🤍



#湯唯 #tangwei

#43rdBlueDragonFilmAwards #BlueDragonFilmAwards Tang Wei won Best Actress for her role in Decision To Leave (헤어질 결심, 2022) at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards! And speaking Korean, Chinese & English during her speech! And getting the award from Moon Sori! Tang Wei won Best Actress for her role in Decision To Leave (헤어질 결심, 2022) at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards! And speaking Korean, Chinese & English during her speech! And getting the award from Moon Sori!😭🤍#湯唯 #tangwei#43rdBlueDragonFilmAwards #BlueDragonFilmAwards https://t.co/yRxHZenlJA

🎬 @serene1219 you would think go kyungpyo is the one performing WHY IS HE SO HYPED ASDFGHKFS

you would think go kyungpyo is the one performing WHY IS HE SO HYPED ASDFGHKFS https://t.co/loYZI1x3zZ

🎬 @serene1219 go kyungpyo: tbh i came here to enjoy the performances-

kim hyesoo: you REALLY enjoyed it…we saw that



🤣🤣🤣

go kyungpyo: tbh i came here to enjoy the performances-kim hyesoo: you REALLY enjoyed it…we saw that🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nvko0hw526

.dimp. @uhmm_j go kyungpyo's reaction for winning popularity award..i'm wheezing🤣 go kyungpyo's reaction for winning popularity award..i'm wheezing🤣 https://t.co/iDJWiA1xbc

The Blue Dragon Film Awards continue to remain one of the most recognized and prestigious award shows in South Korea. It recognizes the talent of budding actors, actresses, and directors of South Korean cinema and promotes domestic films worldwide.

