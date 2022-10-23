Under the Queen’s Umbrella’s Kim Hye-soo has impressed fans with her acting skills in the latest K-drama being broadcast on tvN.

The series has a brilliant lead cast, including Signal star Kim Hye-soo and Kim Hae-sook. The former plays the role of Queen Im Hwa-ryeong and the latter plays King Lee Ho's mother. The two are not on the same side, and hence, the scenes featuring both of them confronting each other are electrifying, thanks to the actors' impeccable performances.

However, the same cannot be said of the other opposing forces within the court in Under the Queen’s Umbrella. At the moment, the supporting cast for the series —- especially the ones playing the role of the grand princes — are drawing some criticism for their performance.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella: Responses vary among Korean natives and international viewers

Under the Queen's Umbrella has so far been dubbed as being similar to Sky Castle, but in a period setting.

International viewers have had nothing but great things to say about the K-drama, especially because instead of a black comedy, they received a saeguk version, i.e. a historical drama along the likes of Sky Castle.

However, media reports indicate that native Korean viewers are unhappy with the drama's supporting cast, and feel that Kim Hye-soo's acting prowess is being undercut by the weak performances of those around her.

under the queen's umbrella on netflix! @kimhyesoos kim hye soo as queen im hwa-ryeong in under the queen's umbrella (2022) kim hye soo as queen im hwa-ryeong in under the queen's umbrella (2022) https://t.co/DGlaNupBtc

KBIZoom reported that criticism was pouring in from native viewers, who were quoted as saying, “Kim Hye-soo is really trying hard to carry the drama”, “Prince Ui-seong’s acting is seriously bad," and “They are wasting Kim Hye-soo’s acting.”

The question now remains whether the international audience will help the show remain in the top spot in the coming weeks as well. From the discussion threads on Reddit, it is clear that the majority of fans are intrigued by the plot of Under the Queen’s Umbrella.

Collage of reactions from the fans of Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Image via Reddit)

Here's what Under the Queen’s Umbrella is all about

The plot for the K-drama is centered around Im Hwa-ryeong, a queen struggling to ensure that her sons do not fall victim to the plotting of her husband’s mother — the Queen dowager.

She is aware that her mother-in-law wants one of the concubines’ son to ascend the throne, and from the looks of it, she seems capable of anything. This includes hurting the crown prince, Queen Hwa-ryeong’s son, portrayed by Bae In-hyuk.

After her eldest son falls sick, the queen takes it upon herself to ensure the safety of her sons — the Grand Princes. In an attempt to do so, she repeatedly clashes with her mother-in-law. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious in this family tussle.

The upcoming episodes are expected to see a lot of fun twists and turns, just as we saw in Sky Castle.

Under the Queen's Umbrella airs new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm on tvN. It is also available on Netflix.

