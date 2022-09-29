From RomCom to Tragedy: 5 K-dramas that highlight Park Min-Young's impressive career

Having portrayed many interesting characters in her sixteen-year long career, Park Min-young is often called the "Queen of Rom-Coms" within the K-drama space. But limiting her portrayed characters only under the umbrella of romance would be a disservice to the actress' diverse work.

From starring in coming-of-age stories to historical dramas set in the Joseon Dynasty, Park Min-young has showcased her acting skills in a variety of shows.

The 36-year old actress is currently starring in the tvN drama, Love in Contract, along with Go Kyung-pyo and Kim Jae-young. Just a few episodes have been released so far, but Park Min-young's acting and the show's storyline have received love from viewers globally.

5 K-dramas where Park Min-young played memorable characters

A long stint in the Korean entertainment industry and playing characters which are very different from one another has allowed the popular actress an incredible opportunity to develop her acting chops by exploring different genres.

Here are five noteworthy K-dramas that Park Min-young starred in.

1) What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018)

A show beloved by domestic and international audiences alike, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? catapulted Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young into superstardom, with the internet christening them the Park-Park couple.

The actress plays the secretary to a narcissistic vice-chairman (Park Seo-joon) of a huge company. She suddenly decides to quit her position for no apparent reason, confusing her employer, who then looks for a reason to make her stay.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? plays out as a romantic-comedy, but sensitively handles issues such as trauma. It shows off the acting skills of both the lead actors, and has some familiar faces in the supporting cast (including Kang Ki-young of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame).

2) Healer (2015)

Healer's premise revolves around a specialist night-courier, who carries out special orders for people, which might not strictly be legal. Starring the striking Ji Chang-wook, the show focuses on solving the mystery that occurred several years back, which connects a tabloid reporter (played by Park Min-young) with this courier.

With a twist always around the corner, Healer reveals a fresh side to Min-young, who navigates various relationships thrust upon her with panache, keeping up with the storyline quite well. The show is a must-watch for fans of the thriller genre, and has enough to feed those who crave some old-fashioned, K-drama induced romance.

3) Queen for Seven Days (2017)

This historical drama elaborates on an episode from Korean history, which forced a Queen off her throne. Involving murky family dynamics and a coup that would eventually lead to her being deposed off the crown, Park Min-young plays Queen Dangyeong with a certain elegance that makes her humiliation and suffering poignant.

Although the K-drama does follow a tragic story, humor and romance add some much-needed relief, preventing the experience from becoming purely melodramatic. The actors lead the show as much as the writing does, weaving together a beautiful narrative.

4) Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010)

Co-starring a fresh-faced cast of Song Joong-ki, Park Yoo-chun, and Yoo Ah-in, Sungkyunkwan Scandal is the tale of a young woman who pretends to be a man in order to find work and finds herself at the prestigious Sungkyunkwan institute. How she navigates an unfamiliar environment and deals with the pressures of hiding her identity, form the rest of the story.

The show catapulted all the lead actors into fame, giving the Korean drama world some of its most beloved stars. Park Min-young, in particular, became a household name after this and continues to entrall audiences with her acting prowess till date.

5) Her Private Life (2019)

This 2019 drama is about a woman who leads a double life as a hot-shot art curator and a passionate fangirl. To prevent her identity as a fan from being exposed, she pretends to go out with her stoic boss, who comes with his own baggage.

Another romantic-comedy from the Queen, Park Min-young and Kim Jae-wook, as the leads, have a fiery chemistry, with supporting characters captivating the audience with their charms too.

Park Min-young was recently engulfed in a controversy

Min-young was recently in news after Dispatch revealed her relationship with controversial businessman and CEO Kang Jong-hyun. The Korean entertainment news outlet also attached images of the actress with her beau as a proof of their affair.

The actress's agency, Hook Entertainment, soon after released a statement after the news broke confirming that while the Healer star was previously in a relationship with Kang Jong-hyun, they are now no longer together. The statement also clarified that Min-young never received any financial support from the Vidente and Bithumb Holdings chairman, who has been involved in fraud cases in the past.

