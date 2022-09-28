Who is Kang Jong-hyun? Dispatch exposes Park Min-young’s problematic boyfriend

Dispatch, notorious for relationship exposés, revealed information on Park Min-young dating a controversial CEO named Kang Jong-hyun on September 28, 2022. The 36-year-old actress has been enjoying an incredible run and is known as one of the top actresses in South Korea. Rumors about her being in a relationship with a two-time fraudster have shocked the industry.

As per Dispatch’s investigation, the “reclusive” CEO has bought the actress luxury cars, was potentially the influence behind her changing agencies, was arrested twice for fraud, and is currently under suspicion of using borrowed-names.

Dispatch brings to light the many concerns regarding Kang Jong-hyun, Park Min-young’s alleged boyfriend

Dispatch reports that #ParkMinyoung is dating a wealthy businessman born in 1982, Kang Jonghyun. Her alleged boyfriend is a CEO of couple of companies and Dispatch is interested in him because he's mysterious & they alleged that PMY transfer to Hook Ent was done by him

Dispatch is an infamous publication known for its notorious investigative journalism exposing Korean celebrity couples, digging up information about bullying scandals and any other high-end controversies. It does so without any intimation and bombards audiences with information, including photo and text evidence.

The publication's latest target was Park Min-young, famous for her roles in Her Private Life, and Forecasting Love and Weather, among others. On September 28, the notorious publication released several photos claiming that Park Min-young was in a relationship with 40-year-old businessman, Kang Jong-hyun.

One photo captured Park Min-young getting out of a luxury car while another captured her alongside the chairman. The photos showed the actress in casual wear, hinting at her time off-work and being snapped during her personal schedule.

The couple getting out of the car together (Image via Dispatch)

The 40-year-old businessman holds chairman positions in multiple companies including Vidente, Inbiogen, Bucket Studio, and Bithumb Live.

As per Dispatch’s reports, their two-months-long investigation revealed that Kang Jong-hyun owns several luxury cars. These include a Mercedes Maybach SUV, Lamborghini, Bentley, and Rolls Royce. Additionally, he lives in a luxury villa in Hannam-dong. Her Private Life actress has often been spotted going to work directly from the villa, as opposed to from her house, noted Dispatch.

Korean Drama Fever @kdramafeverph_



[JUST IN] Dispatch reveals #ParkMinYoung and a crypto currency CEO dating photos earlier today. Minyoung's agency haven't release any statements as of the moment.

However, the discrepancy lies in the ownership of these luxury cars and villas. The publication suspects that the chairman is using borrowed names since he has no house, car, or anything registered under his name.

Upon further investigation, the publication revealed that Kang Jong-hyun used his English name, Jasper. As per their probe, he is called the hidden chairman of Bithumb since the company holds a 34% stake at his other company, Vidente, which, in turn, is the largest shareholder of Bithumb Holdings, the parent company of Bithumb.

The CEO's English business card (Image via Dispatch)

Vidente and Inbiogen, the companies Kang Jong-hyun is the chairman of, denied having him as the chairperson. The twist arrived when Dispatch contacted them about the 40-year-old chairman, but in return received a hesitant answer:

“Kang Jong-hyun chairman? Who? There is only Kang Ji-yeon chairman here.” - Vidente and Inbiogen representatives

Kang Ji-yeon is the hidden chairman’s sister. It is now believed that he operates under his sister’s name. He was also involved in fraud cases and was found guilty on two occasions.

Between 2013 and 2014, he defrauded about $2.45 million USD by altering A Capital Group’s ledgers. The Seoul Central District sentenced him to three years of probation with two and a half years in prison if any rule was violated. In 2016, he was again sent to prison and booked for fraud.

Left: Kang Jong-hyun's 2014 sentencing; Right: English translated version via Google Lens (Image via Dispatch)

Moreover, Park Min-young’s shift in agencies is also speculated to be done under the influence of Kang Jong-hyun. The actress’ new label, HOOK Entertainment, is a subsidiary of Chorokbaem Media. As per the reports, the company has ties with the actress’ boyfriend.

Meanwhile, HOOK Entertainment released a brief statement saying that it will take some time to post their official stance on the dating rumors. The reason behind it was stated to be Park Min-young's busy schedule as she was filming her upcoming drama, Love in Contract at the time.

