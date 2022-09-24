Love in Contract episode 1: Park Min-young and Go Kyung-pyo head for divorce (Spoilers) 

Love in Contract is Park Min-young’s newest outing following her last appearance in Forecasting Love and Weather, where she starred opposite Song Kang. While the former show flatlined after a couple of weeks, the actor’s latest offering may be different.

In the series, Park Min-young plays the role of Choi Sang-eun, a contract worker who can be hired by single men to dupe as their girlfriend/wife.

The first episode sees Sang-eun getting ready to retire from this particular job. While she quickly cuts off her other clients, she is unable to let go of Jung Ji-ho (Go Kyung-pyo), who has been availing her services for the past five years. She struggles to give up on her weekly duties, and instead finds excuses to continue working for him.

Love in Contract: Sang-eun is shocked to find out that Ji-ho wants to break up

In the premiere episode, just as Sang-eun is about to announce her retirement, Ji-ho cuts her off and asks for divorce instead, leaving the former stunned. Ji-Ho doesn’t get a chance to explain his reason for divorce.

While Sang-eun initially did intend to inform him that their arrangement could no longer continue because of her plans, the request for divorce leaves her upset, thereby hinting at her affection for Ji-ho in Love in Contract.

Whether it is romantic attachments or just her ego that doesn’t allow her to accept Ji-ho’s decision is something that the upcoming episodes will reveal.

What makes the plot even more intriguing is Sang-eun’s background.

Sang-eun used to go by the name Jaime in the past. She was brought up by a caretaker in a rich family, and a traumatic experience eventually led her to choose her specific line of work. The first episode also reveals that the caretaker, Yoo Mi-ho (Jin Kyung), has continued to receive financial support from Sang-eun despite the latter cutting her off otherwise.

With her retirement, Sang-eun plans to put an end to the financial support as well. Interestingly, just before she is able to inform Mi-ho about this decision, she is informed that she no longer has to send money.

So far, Love in Contract has not elaborated on Ji-Ho's background.

In fact, his circumstances make it seem like he is a probable serial killer. Besides having pictures of murder victims, he also keenly follows an ongoing investigation into a serial killer case.

However, concrete answers about Ji-Ho's motives are yet to be revealed on the show, thereby increasing suspense for future episodes.

The next episode of Love in Contract will air on Wednesday, September 28, at 10:30 pm KST on tvN. The show is available for streaming on platforms such as Viki and Viu (in select territories).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far