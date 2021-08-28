Netflix show D.P.: Go Kyung-pyo’s cameo sees him play a spoiled brat and bully in Jung Hae-in starrer

Go Kyung-pyo plays a cameo in the latest Netflix original K-Drama D.P. He appeared in the first episode of the show as Park Sung-woo. His fate in the show was not great. He was the first partner that Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) worked with after Sergeant Park Beom-gu scouted him.

Before becoming a D.P. Soldier, Jun-ho was a member of the military police team and served time by watching prisoners on the base. However, he became a victim of bullying and was unable to speak against his senior who targeted him. That is why he jumped at the chance to work outside of the usual team.

He had managed to find a clue about a missing soldier's whereabouts, something that Beom-gu couldn't do. That is how he impressed the higher authorities and as a result, he got his first assignment to serve with Sung-woo. D.P. Officers work in pairs, and Jun-ho's first assignment was to track down a deserter who left after being bullied by seniors.

He did propose to a girl, but was rejected and that is why he remained in hiding in D.P.

Why was Sung-woo punched bloody by Jun-ho in D.P.?

Jun-ho had wanted to start tracking their first case as soon as they arrived in Seoul. However, his senior at work and his partner, Sung-woo had a different idea. This man was a rich guy who was forced to serve in the military while all his friends had found ways to avoid the mandatory service.

He is mad that he is the only one forced to go through such an ordeal and hence, every time he got a chance to step out of the base, he used to get drunk, party hard without any thoughts about consequences.

Sung-woo even forced Jun-ho to drink the entire night. Just when Jun-ho was sick to his stomach and stepped out for a smoke, a man appeared and asked for a lighter. Jun-ho had assumed it was for a cigarette, and told the man to keep the lighter.

What he was not aware of was the fact that this man was in fact the deserter that they were pursuing. While Sung-woo was busy getting himself drunk and forcing alcohol on Jun-ho, this deserter had planned to die by suicide. In D.P.'s first episode, he had bought charcoal brisket and had closed his room uptight.

He lit the brisket and stayed until he suffocated and died. When Jun-ho realized that he had literally handed the man the weapon to kill himself, he was overtaken with guilt. He had tried to read the file that Beom-gu had given them about the deserter. If only he had seen the picture, things might have changed, but Sung-woo had stopped him from doing so in D.P.

Throughout the night, Jun-ho was repeatedly told to relax and loosen up, but all of this comes back to haunt Jun-ho. At this time, Sung-woo acted without any regret and repeatedly told Jun-ho to keep what happened the previous night a secret. This angered Jun-ho further and led to him punching Sung-woo to a bloody pulp in D.P.

Others had believed that he had attacked Sung-woo out of anger, but the truth was that Jun-ho was punching himself for being the cause of someone's death. Sung-woo was a distasteful human being and Goo Kyung-pyo played this disturbing man to perfection.

