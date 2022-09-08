Jung Hae-in, ko Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-joon to star in a thriller

Actors Jung Hae-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-joon are set to star in a Disney+ project. The working title of the project is said to be Connect, and the project is based on the webtoon of the same name. The show also has a fantasy element as Connect is the name of a new race of beings. They are immortal, and the lead character Connect Dong Soo gets kidnapped.

He loses an eye during this ordeal and later learns that his organ has been transplanted to a serial killer. Dong Soo begins to hunt for the serial killer after a massive uproar in the country.

The project will be helmed by famous director Takashi Miike. The director has worked in the industry since 1991, and decades of experience will undoubtedly add value to the show's production.

It is also interesting that the streaming platform has signed the Japanese director to work on the project. This has only increased the anticipation around the project starring Jung Hae-in. Local media reports have speculated that the show will be released in December 2022.

What roles will Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-joon play in Connect?

It has been revealed that Jung Hae-in will play the lead role of Dong Soo. After getting tangled up in an unexpected situation, Dong Soo will express a range of emotions. All of this while he chases the serial killer. It has been reported that Jung Hae-in will undergo a shocking transformation to lead the K-drama and appear in a look that he has never donned before.

Go Kyung-pyo, last seen in the Netflix film Seoul Vibe, will take on the role of the serial killer Jin Seop, who doesn't intend on getting a transplant from Connect. However, once the eye is operated on, Jin Seop has to deal with the consequences. According to reports, taking inspiration from Roman tellings, the character will have two faces of Janus. On the one hand, he is a perfect and excellent colleague at work. On the other hand, he has an unimaginable side, adding tension to the drama.

Another role that has been revealed now is that of Dong Soo's assistant Lee Rang. The role will be played by actor Kim Hye-joon, who drew attention through various projects such as Inspector Koo and Kingdom and the films Sinkhole and Another Child.

This is not Jung Hae-in's first project for Disney+

While actors Go Kyung-pyo and Kim Hye-joon have not worked with the streaming platform before, this is not Jung Hae-in's first rodeo. The star of shows such as D.P., A Piece of Your Mind, One Spring Night, and Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food was also a part of the controversial JTBC show Snowdrop. It is currently streaming on Disney+ in many countries.

Edited by Sayati Das