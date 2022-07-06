Create
Jung Hae-in is in talks to star in the sequel of the hit Korean film, Veteran

Jung Hae-in is expected to be cast in Veteran 2 (Image via Instagram/@holyhaein)
Modified Jul 06, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Snowdrop star Jung Hae-in may star in the much-anticipated sequel for Veteran, the hit 2015 Korean film. According to a July 5 report by JTBC News, Jung Hae-in is being considered to star in Veteran 2.

An industry representative has revealed that the script for Veteran 2 is yet to be completed, and the casting is simultaneously being carried out with adjustments to the script. It is also said that Veteran 2 will have a different format from the original film.

Responding to the media report, an FNC Entertainment representative shared:

“Jung Hae In has received an offer to star in the film Veteran 2, and he is currently reviewing the offer.”

What role will Jung Hae-in play in Veteran 2?

If Jung Hae-in accepts the offer, he will be playing the role of Jo Tae-oh's successor. Actor Yoo Ah-in, played the role of Jo Tae-oh in the first installment of the film Veteran.

Director Ryu Seung-wan will be producing Veteran 2, in collaboration with the film production company Waeyoonaegang, which also produced the 2019 film, Start-Up.

Veteran 2 is scheduled to start filming in the second half of this year.

Everything to know about Veteran

For those unversed, the hit Korean film Veteran premiered back in 2015 and garnered over 13.41 million moviegoers. An action-crime film, the plot follows the story of a veteran investigation team chasing an arrogant third-generation chaebol (Korean for rich person).

The film starred a talented ensemble of actors. Apart from Yoo Ah-in as Jo Tae-oh, the film also starred Yoo Hae-jin as director Choi, Oh Dal-soo as Team leader Oh, and Hwang Jung-min as Seo Do-cheol.

Veteran was helmed by Ryu Seung-wan of The Battleship Island and Escape from Mogadishu fame.

What are Jung Hae-in’s next television projects?

The talented actor is scheduled to appear on-screen with Disney+ Connect and Netflix's original series D.P. Season 2.

Netflix’s D.P. stars actors Goo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun and more in prominent roles, with Jung Hae-in reprising his role as private soldier Ahn Joon-ho who is instructed to hunt down deserters.

He will also be starring in Disney+ Connect, which is the first ever Korean drama to be helmed by Japanese director Takashi Miike and produced by Studio Dragon.

Connect revolves around a man deprived of a part of his body by organ hunters. He then becomes 'connected' with a person who has received an organ transplant.

He will star alongside his Reply 1988 co-star Go Kyung-pyo and Kingdom actress Kim Hye-jun in pivotal roles.

According to industry insiders, Disney+ is currently coordinating the release date of the work in the first half of 2023.

More about Jung Hae-in

The talented actor officially debuted through the TV series Bride of the Century. He gained a lot of recognition with dramas like While You Were Sleeping and Prison Playbook.

He was first cast in a lead role in Something in the Rain, opposite Son Ye-jin, and eventually went on to headline dramas like Snowdrop, One Spring Night and D.P.

Veteran 2 will be released sometime next year. More details are awaited regarding Jung Hae-in's confirmation.

