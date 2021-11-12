Snowdrop stars Jisoo and Jung Hae In ooze charm in photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar

Jisoo and Jung Hae In are making heads turn for Harper’s Bazaar magazine ahead of the release of their drama Snowdrop. The JTBC’s latest offering will mark the acting debut of BLACKPINK's group leader Jisoo.

Set against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea, the show has her playing the role of a young university student, Eun Young Ro. Meanwhile, K-drama heartthrob Jung Hae In takes on the character of Im Soo Ho, a graduate student who's willing to sacrifice his life for the cause he believes in.

The events in Snowdrop are expected to lead up to the game-changing elections of 1987, which established democratic rule in the Republic of Korea.

While the show promises to be a thrilling portrayal of the historically significant movement, Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s incredible chemistry in the Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot ensures that Snowdrop will have no lack of romance.

Jung Hae In and Jisoo open up about Snowdrop

The BLACKPINK singer and the One Spring Night actor recently featured in a photoshoot and interview for the December edition of Harper’s Bazaar. In the pictures, the actors appear to embody their characters from Snowdrop, and if the images are anything to go by, the sizzling chemistry between the two is undeniable.

Fans of Jisoo and Jung Hae In could not stop gushing after the latter posted some pictures on his Instagram account.

After the interview, the duo took part in the interview, where they opened up about the upcoming show, and why they chose it.

Jung Hae In, who is often considered to be one of the finest, if underrated actors in the K-Drama industry, is known for consistently choosing challenging roles. His latest show, D.P., made waves for its gritty and realistic portrayal of mandatory military service in South Korea. The actor, in the interview, said:

"The biggest reason was the writing [of Snowdrop’s script]. The strengths of words, the strengths of the story, and my extreme trust in the writer and director influenced my decision."

His co-star Jisoo is the frontliner of one of the biggest names in K-Pop, BLACKPINK. The singer-turned-actor opened up about how she balanced her girl group activities while having to film Snowdrop. The "How You Like That" singer said:

"The world that Young Ro and Jisoo live in are so different, so I didn't feel any confusion. Also, starting from the moment I arrived at the filming site, everyone treated me as if I were Young Ro, not Jisoo. Thus, I was able to concentrate completely and I am so thankful to the staff members."

Not one to forget her fellow members Lisa, Rose and Jennie, Jisoo said:

"My [BLACKPINK] members said they will definitely watch during broadcast times. The members are really curious [about my drama], so I got encouraged and worked really hard. I don't have the courage to watch the first broadcast with someone else though. I want to watch it alone at home, but I don't know how it will turn out. I think I can only watch it through the very small opening from my fingers that are covering my eyes."

With the support of BLACKPINK fans, complemented by the fascinating plot and the leads’ fiery chemistry, Snowdrop is sure to be a must-watch. The Disney+ show will premiere on December 18.

