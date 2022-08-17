Extraordinary Attorney Woo to return in 2024 with season 2

Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh starrer popular series Extraordinary Attorney Woo has officially been renewed for season 2. On August 17, production company ASTORY’s CEO, Lee Sang-baek, confirmed plans to return with a sequel to the legal drama that has taken over the audience’s hearts and minds.

According to South Korean news outlet EDaily, Lee Sang-baek and the production team aim to air the sequel in 2024. He also stated that they intend to keep the majority of the cast and crew "as long as there are no unexpected changes," which is why the sequel may arrive only two years later.

The news arrives before the series heads into its much-awaited finale scheduled for broadcast on August 18.

Everything we know about Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2

Netflix’s latest Korean drama hit Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh will not bid farewell to the audience this soon. The public’s love for the series, which brought in a refreshing full-of-green-flags male lead, a romance that is bound to go down in K-drama history, and a representation that was both loved and detested, made it a flaming hot success.

It was then natural that Extraordinary Attorney Woo would break the one-season K-drama rule to show fans another journey of Woo Young-woo and Lee Jun-ho’s life. ASTORY CEO Lee Sang-baek confirmed that season 2 of the legal drama will premiere in 2024. He said:

“Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024.”

Additionally, it seems that the sequel is in place with accommodating rising actor Kang Tae-oh’s (who skyrocketed to global recognition with the show) conscription. He has to enlist in the military by the end of this year as he is 28-years-old, which is the maximum age an able-bodied South Korean man can choose to stay without enlisting.

The ASTORY's CEO shared that despite the difficulties of getting the cast and crew together again, their aim is to retain 90% of the current team. The schedule may include lengthy discussions and coordination, but the plans for Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s sequel remain unchanged. He further remarked:

“It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussion. As long as there are no unexpected changes, the goal is to maintain more than 90 percent of the same members as now. For this reason, it will take a considerable amount of time to coordinate, but the plan to produce Season 2 has not changed.”

The show’s main lead, Park Eun-bin, had previously impressed viewers with her performance in The King’s Affection. Her popularity increased manifolds with her portrayal of autistic genius lawyer Woo Young-woo. On the other hand, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young and Joo Hyun-young rose to stardom too with their respective characters.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo will air its season finale episode on August 18, 2022 on Netflix.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal