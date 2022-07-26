TikToker calls out Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s problematic Korean title

Netflix’s latest hit K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, was called out for its problematic title by an autistic Korean on TikTok. Content creator @aegoaegyo posted a video explaining that the original Korean title, Weird Lawyer Woo Young-woo, is offensive to autistic people and asked people to stop fetishizing the protagonist.

The detailed video by @aegoaegyo received 47.9k likes and 232.7k views.

However, they were soon bombarded with messages stating that the title mentioned “extraordinary” and not “weird.”

The content creator then had to post another video informing the audience that the Korean and English titles were different. They even said that it’s “not a mistranslation” but “actually what the creator wanted it to be.”

The Korean title for the show is 이상한 변호사 우영우. In literal translation, it means weird/odd/strange lawyer Woo Young-woo. So while the show is enjoying incredible success, it has also attracted negative light.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo lands up in trouble with its representation of autism yet again

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Netflix’s recent series, has taken another hit. The show revolves around the journey of an autistic genius who works her way to becoming an incredible lawyer. While in the past, the show's attempt at representation (body language, manner of speech, etc.) has come under fire, a TikToker recently informed people that the title is problematic in its own way too.

TikTok user, @aegoaegyo, who is also autistic, brought the Korean title to people’s attention. In the title, they spoke about the struggles they’ve gone through as a Korean autistic person.

“First of all, I don't f**king like the title “weird” lawyer? Can you please stop? I know weird is not a slur but me being a weirdo in a holistic person's eyes has caused me harm. I’ve been bullied, I’ve been traumatized, I’ve been taken advantage of…”

The TikToker added that they want Koreans, especially, to stop “fetishizing” the protagonist and imitating her character. The King’s Affection star Park Eun-bin plays Woo Young-woo in the series.

“Because this drama is getting a lot of success in Korea, a lot of people are trying to imitate the actress acting out the character... I feel disgusted at this whole thing as a Korean autistic person. I have zero Korean friends in real life. Why do you think that is?”

nat🐳 @tteokbki There’s some dramas going on in korean media about eaw. Student with autism spectrum disorder got bullied and teased by others for not being as smart as woo young woo???



THIS IS SO MAD brainless people doing brainless thing There’s some dramas going on in korean media about eaw. Student with autism spectrum disorder got bullied and teased by others for not being as smart as woo young woo??? THIS IS SO MAD brainless people doing brainless thing

sumi (semi-ia) @ldwszn @tteokbki yeah there’s a lot of ignorance going around. i’ve heard that some people are imitating woo young’s movements (sorry if that’s worded wrong) plus it really doesn’t help that when you translate the korean title it’s strange instead of extraordinary @tteokbki yeah there’s a lot of ignorance going around. i’ve heard that some people are imitating woo young’s movements (sorry if that’s worded wrong) plus it really doesn’t help that when you translate the korean title it’s strange instead of extraordinary

In their second video, the TikToker user mentioned that they disliked the creators purposely using 이상한, which has a negative connotation, in the title.

"I think talking about the original title and how it’s offensive to some Autistic people like me is very valuable because that title was created by the people who made the work of art. It’s not a mistranslation; it’s actually what the creator intended it to be."

A few days ago, another famous content creator came under fire for mimicking Young-woo’s manner of speech. Many slammed it for being insensitive towards autistic people.

TikToker @aegoaegyo also mentioned that Extraordinary Attorney Woo should not be hailed as being a representative drama, when for some autistic people like them, it is “humiliating” and “demoralizing” to see Korean people celebrating it.

On the other hand, Extraordinary Attorney Woo received a lot of love from people who were either autistic or had someone who was suffering from autism.

Haley Moss, Florida’s first known autistic lawyer, recently praised the show for getting numerous things right. She complimented the team on Young-woo’s obsession that gives her pure joy (whales), sensitivity to noise (wearing noise-canceling headphones) and eating the same food every day, as instances that she relates to the most.

Meanwhile, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is currently in talks for a US remake.

