"Hope the remake is decent": Fans divided as Park Eun-bin’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo reportedly set for American remake

ENA’s hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo starring Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh may be getting an American remake!

On July 14, JTBC News reported that the popular K-drama has been receiving various proposals for remakes, including one from the United States.

In response to the report, ASTORY, the production company behind the drama, confirmed the news by revealing they are still reviewing the offer.

“We have received a proposal for a remake from the United States, and the production company is currently reviewing the offer.”

However, K-drama fans are not happy with the idea of an American remake of their beloved drama, wondering why would anyone want to “mess with perfection.”

jay :D @jibeomcore @areyouokee @soompi true but the good doctor is good so ill hope the remake is decent

The drama revolves around a young and competent lawyer, Woo Young-woo, who has Asperger’s syndrome. Park Eun-bin plays the titular character.

She doesn't let her condition become a hindrance and joins a major law firm where she uses her impressive IQ of 164, fantastic memory, and a creative thought process to solve cases.

The drama also stars Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young, Ha Yun-kyung and Joo Jong-hyuk in pivotal roles.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo's fans and industry sources' opinions differ on the American remake's potential

K-dramas getting American remakes is a trend that is fast gaining traction amongst production companies and streaming channels — owing to the former’s rising popularity amongst global audiences.

However, fans aren’t exactly pleased with this development and feel that a heartfelt drama like Extraordinary Attorney Woo will lose its true essence if remade for a different market.

Some fans believe an American remake is fine and are hopeful of getting more seasons, as standard western shows do. However, majority of K-drama fans are against remaking Extraordinary Attorney Woo in English.

𝒮unny ✧ @starsandmarrow the US wants to remake extraordinary attorney woo??



why would you mess with perfection?

nix; CHEESY KANG🍞☕️ @cheeky_seulgi

-This will be one of the best K-Drama we've ever had!!!

nix; CHEESY KANG🍞☕️ @cheeky_seulgi

-This will be one of the best K-Drama we've ever had!!!

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has been offered a remake in the United States ♡

Some fans opine that American producers should consider casting Park Eun-bin in the American remake as well, because it wouldn’t be easy to find an actor who can match her caliber.

Fhirzy @fhirzy After Good Doctor, #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo will also have US remake?

However, industry experts have begged to differ. They believe that the American remake of Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be successful due to the success of the 2013 K-drama Good Doctor, a medical series with the main character that is on the autism spectrum.

Back in 2017, K-drama Good Doctor was remade in the U.S.A. and received a lot of love and appreciation from fans, ranking number one on the ABC network. It was recently renewed for a sixth season, which is set to air in October 2022.

Annyeong Oppa @TheAnnyeongOppa



Our beloved Woo Young Woo is really a big time, dasuuurv~ 🥰🤩



Read more:

Annyeong Oppa @TheAnnyeongOppa

Our beloved Woo Young Woo is really a big time, dasuuurv~ 🥰🤩

Read more:

annyeongoppa.com/2022/07/14/ext… #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo might have a U.S remake!

V.N.E.D⁷ ✘ @VNED14 @makenzie_stumpf @soompi Well there are a few exceptions though.🤔 I really enjoyed the US remake of "the good doctor"

Jacob P Luu @FrostSoma @soompi Probably will give more seasons that they gave to Good Doctor (1-5 seasons)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo witnessed a 10x spike in ratings

아저씨 🐳 @daheeverse woo young-woo & dong geu-rami of extraordinary attorney woo (2022)

아저씨 🐳 @daheeverse woo young-woo & dong geu-rami of extraordinary attorney woo (2022)

The amazing drama has seen a major jump in ratings. Episode 5 of the popular K-drama, which aired on July 13 scored an average nationwide rating of 9.138%, according to Nielsen Korea.

This is nearly a 4% jump from the previous episode’s rating of 5.2% and 10 times the rating of 0.9% achieved by the first episode.

The drama broke its own record once again for the highest ratings in ENA history. It is also the most viewed non-English show on Netflix. The production company’s stock price has nearly doubled since the show's first episode.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo and its lead cast dominate Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor rankings for this week

nas @claunaes



🥺

nas @claunaes

Ep5 "you are like sunshine in spring. ive been thinking that way since law school. you give me the loc of classroom & you make sure our classmates didnt tease me. you are the sunshine, choi sooyeon." #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo

For the second consecutive week, the drama continued to dominate Good Data Corporation's latest rankings of the Most Buzzworthy Dramas and Actors. The lead star cast claimed four out of the top 10 spots on this week’s list.

Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh swept the top two spots at number 1 and number 2 respectively, followed by Joo Hyun-young at number 4 and finally, Kang Ki-young at number 8.

It is the most-watched mini-series in South Korea right now, and is garnering praise for its beautiful story and sensitive performances. This is an incredible achievement, and what is even more impressive is that it is a weekday drama, produced by ENA, a little-known station.

아저씨 🐳 @daheeverse



아저씨 🐳 @daheeverse

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo Just two besties being loyal with their chant no matter where they are haksks pls THEY ARE SO CUTE!

Extraordinary Attorney Woo airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on ENA and Netflix for a worldwide audience.

