ARMYs find connection to the BTS universe in new K-drama series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

Fans of the K-pop boy group BTS, known as ARMY, have found adorable connections to the BTS universe in the latest K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has won the hearts of millions worldwide. The South Korean television series, starring Park Eun-bin in the title role alongside Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young, is turning out to be the next blockbuster of 2022.

The series has enjoyed overnight success due to word-of-mouth for its refreshing storyline and plot. Viewers are in love with the heartwarming story about an attorney on the autism spectrum.

Featuring numerous lovable characters, the series also features computer-generated imagery of whales that pop up during various scenes. ARMYs especially cannot help but gush over the latter.

ARMYs reminded of BTS due to the inclusion of whales in K-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Those who haven’t seen the K-drama as of yet are in for a treat as the series incorporates adorable computer-generated imagery of whales. The reason is simple. The titular protagonist, Attorney Woo, loves whales.

Viewers who are currently watching the K-drama series might have noticed that Attorney Woo’s entire bedroom is decorated with whales. Woo finds connections to whales in her day-to-day life, and includes them in her conversations with her colleague Lee Jun Ho (played by Kang Tae Oh). She frequently spouts off facts about whales as well.

In the K-drama series, simulated whales occasionally appear in Attorney Woo’s imagination to bring her comfort when she has had a rough day or when she has a “Eureka" moment, aka a moment of sudden discovery or inspiration.

BTS’ fandom ARMY are reminded of the group’s fictional universe, where whales are seen floating around their purple galaxy, after watching the show. Fans have now connected the series to the K-pop boy group due to the symbolism of whales.

Over the years, whales have become an iconic symbol in the BTS fandom, along with purple hearts and the phrase “borahae."

Back in 2015, the group released the track Whalien 52 in their album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2. The song is about a lonely whale, the 52-hertz whale, swimming the oceans with others of its kind, unable to hear its voice because of its unusually-high frequency. The meaningful track is a metaphor for their own artistry, and the feeling that comes with talking but never being heard, questioned, or understood.

The group also uses the song’s reference in their video for We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal. Most recently, the group incorporated the adorable whale into their mobile game, BTS Island: In The Seom.

Certain scenes from Extraordinary Attorney Woo also remind ARMY of the TinyTan video in which a girl, representing ARMY, is shown upset about her monotonous life. One day BTS’s TinyTans appear and bring to life the whale on her T-shirt to take them on an extraordinary adventure.

The whale in the group’s fictional universe is a reminder to both the members and ARMY that they are not alone. With this in mind, creative ARMYs edited the scenes of Attorney Woo when her imaginary whale appears in the background to the BTS track 00:00 (Zero O’Clock).

Meanwhile, the K-drama series airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 21:00 pm KST. The series is also available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions. Till date, the television series has released five episodes, with the next airing on July 14, 2022.

