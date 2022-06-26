What time will Extraordinary Attorney Woo air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the Korean drama

Fans of K-dramas have something exciting to look forward to this week as the new series, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2022. The series revolves around an attorney with autism spectrum disorder and the various challenges she faces in her life.

The show focuses on the life of a top lawyer on the autism spectrum, tackling the various challenges in her life. She figures out a way to crack the toughest of cases, but she also has to deal with her social awkwardness that complicates her life. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads:

"Brilliant attorney Woo-Young woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum."

On June 24, 2022, Netflix Asia dropped a trailer for the series, which began on a hilariously awkward note with Woo giving an interview at a reputed law firm. The trailer showcases several awkward and funny moments involving Woo as she deals with the numerous little challenges at work in her funny way.

The trailer describes Woo's character as ''peculiar and passionate'' and her journey as the ''survival of a large firm attorney.'' In one of the scenes, the trailer shows Woo striking a friendship with a young man, who tells her,

''I want an attorney like you to be on my side.''

The trailer has a charming and lighthearted feel that K-drama fans will love. It features several hilarious and heartwarming moments that make for an entertaining experience.

Cast

Extraordinary Attorney Woo features actress Park Eun-bin in the titular role. Park has appeared in a number of popular and acclaimed Korean films and shows over the years, including Operation Proposal and The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, The King's Affection, Hot Stove League, and many more.

Park looked impressive in the trailer, carefully portraying the nuances of the adorably quirky character and making her look completely human. Viewers can expect a sensational performance from the actress in this meaty role that could prove to be a major turning point in her career.

The show also stars Kang Tae-oh as Lee Joon-ho. As part of the noted acting group in South Korea 5urprise, Kang has appeared in various films and shows, like Flower of Queen, Doom At Your Service, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned lead actors, the series also stars several other prominent actors from the Korean film industry in pivotal roles, including:

Kang Ki-young as Jung Myung-seok

Jeon Bae-soo as Woo Gwang-ho

Jin Kyung as Tae Soo-mi

Baek Ji-won as Han Seon-young

Yoo In-shik directs the show from a script by Moon Ji-won.

You can watch Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix on June 29, 2022.

