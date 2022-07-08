BTS ARMY Membership renewal 2022: All you need to know

BTS recently announced the details for the 2022 Global Fanclub ARMY membership renewal and has exciting surprises in store for its fans worldwide. Members have created a new look and switched up their packaging covers.

In a brand new YouTube video via the group’s official channel, BANGTAN TV, group members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook greeted fans and updated them about the new ARMY membership renewal announcement.

Making fans even more excited, the members disclosed that the new membership comes with fresh group pictures and content. Along with the new goodies, the members also stated that they chose a more relaxed and enjoyable concept showcasing their latest idea.

BTS plans a relaxed concept for the 2022 ARMY Membership Renewal Kit

On July 7, 2022, the global K-pop sensation announced the exciting news of its fan membership kit renewal. Guiding fans to check out the Weverse Shop, ARMYs can find details of their renewed membership on the official website.

Flaunting a fresh and relaxed image for 2022, the new ARMY Membership Kit will showcase the members' new and mature side. Details on how to join or renew the membership are enlisted in the details below:

1. Types of membership

There are two types of memberships provided - ARMY Membership, which costs $22, and ARMY Membership Merch Pack, which costs $150.

Memberships can only be purchased via the Weverse Shop.

Fans can only sign up for one membership.

Offer valid all-year-round, 365 days.

2. Membership benefits

A digital membership card - Physical cards are available for purchase as part of the Membership kit.

The opportunity to purchase members-only officially BTS products.

The benefits of purchasing BTS content on the Weverse shop include pre-sales and membership discounts. However, benefits are available for selected content.

The opportunity to pre-book concert tickets, raffles, and more.

View members-exclusive pictures, videos, and sound content on Weverse.

The opportunity to apply for or participate in online and offline events/special events.

The opportunity to purchase a Membership Kit. Be mindful that the quantity is in limited amounts and can be purchased separately.

Rhythm Hive Membership Special Rewards.

Four Merch Boxes as a special offer for only ARMY Membership: Merch Pack holders.

3. Special Membership Renewal Gift

If a Membership holder renews their membership 60 days prior to 30 days after the expiration date, they will be provided a special membership renewal gift in addition to the 365 days added to their remaining period.

Fans can visit the official Weverse Shop website to sign up or renew their membership. Further details regarding expiration dates, ID proof, refunds, and additional benefits can also be found on the website. Fans can also view the new and exclusive merchandise on the Weverse Shop app.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far