Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Popular TikTok creator slammed by netizens for mocking Park Eun-bin’s character

Netflix and ENA's latest drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, starring Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh in lead roles, is creating quite the buzz in Korea and among international fans. Park Eun-bin stars in the titular role as a young and competent lawyer, Woo Young-woo, who has Asperger's syndrome.

However, she doesn't let her condition hinder her and joins a major law firm where she uses her impressive 164-point IQ, fantastic memory, and creativity to solve cases.

While fans love the show for its sensitive portrayal of autism and Park Eun-bin's heartfelt performance, others haven't managed to grapple with the depth and sensitivity of the show.

Recently, the popular TikTok creator @introducemywife2 is under fire for his recent TikTok that reportedly trivialized the show. Captioned "Introducing My Extraordinary Wife," the TikTok video shows his wife mocking Woo Young-woo's way of speaking and some of the character's mannerisms.

The husband blames his wife's behavior on watching K-dramas, making an insensitive reference to Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

“Wife: Come eat, dear.

Husband: Why are you talking like that?

Wife: If you don’t come to eat, people will think I’m a bad wife who doesn’t feed her husband. I will have failed to take good care of you and that will lead to the destruction of a healthy family.

Husband: Ye Eun…?

Wife: Meals are dear to my heart. I can change the menu depending on how I feel.

Husband: Stop watching so much K-Drama.

Wife: Okay.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo: K-drama fans call the TikTok video "Highly insensitive"

korean actress @korean_goddesss @playracooooooon I hope this kinds of video instead retweeted this report it right away or delete it immediately it's not good to see this by many people they should ask him/her to delete right away @playracooooooon I hope this kinds of video instead retweeted this report it right away or delete it immediately it's not good to see this by many people they should ask him/her to delete right away

Naturally, netizens were outraged by the video and took to social media to comment on the "highly insensitive" and "disrespectful" nature of the video, mocking an individual's condition and desensitizing it.

dramaloha @itslyna123 @playracooooooon Highly insensitive and disrespectful just for clouts @playracooooooon Highly insensitive and disrespectful just for clouts

Nams. @complexcont @playracooooooon Make them delete this . It’s highly insensitive and inconsiderate and rude . How can a grown up woman act like this? Several people will mimic it just for the sake of views. I wish people were more sensible. @playracooooooon Make them delete this . It’s highly insensitive and inconsiderate and rude . How can a grown up woman act like this? Several people will mimic it just for the sake of views. I wish people were more sensible.

K-drama fans are baffled that the TikTok content creators have entirely missed the point of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which is to promote empathy and understanding through the eyes of Park Eun-bin's character.

Not just TikTok content creators but several YouTubers have also been in the line of fire for ridiculing Park Eun-bin's character and using her autistic condition to make videos for views and traction.

Besides this, the show has been winning viewers' hearts worldwide. The ratings shot up after its first week due to word-of-mouth.

K-drama fans praised the show's writing, the sensitive portrayal of an autistic person by lead actress Park Eun-bin and the beautiful representation of people on the spectrum.

While there is some criticism, the immense love and appreciation for the drama have outweighed the negativity.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo tops the buzzworthy chart for the third consecutive week

The charming drama swept the rankings for the third consecutive week as the most buzzworthy drama of the week, as reported by Good Data.

Lead actors Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae Oh are also topping the buzzworthy chart, as the drama maintains its position as a hot topic of discussion amongst K-drama fans. The cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo took the top 10 spots on the most buzzworthy actors of the week list compiled by Good Data.

Kang Tae-oh and Park Eun-bin ranked first and second, respectively. They're followed by actress Ha Yoon-kyung in rank 4 and Kang Ki-young and Joo Jong-hyuk in ranks 7 and 8, respectively.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 am IST) on ENA and Netflix.

