Park Eun-bin shares the most difficult scene to film in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo-fame Park Eun-bin talked about the most challenging scenes to film in a recent video. The actress plays Woo Young-yoo, an autistic genius with an IQ of 164, who is also a lawyer. Playing an autistic person was a challenge, but more than that was filming the trial scenes that demanded that she keep the minute details in check.

The 29-year-old actress shared with The Swoon that the most challenging scenes were the trial court scenes. Keeping the eccentric personality of Young-woo in mind, the court was a place that required lengthy, quick-paced dialogues with some even filled with jargon.

“The hardest scenes were the trial. I also needed a lot of time to get used to saying the number of lines I had at the trials even though I had many lines about whales and law regularly, since there’s a certain responsibility Young-woo had at the court.”

The Attorney Woo actress also talked about the many takes she needed to deliver the lengthy dialogues about whales. She shared that memorizing them and speaking them naturally were big tasks.

Park Eun-bin opens up about the difficult scenes and dialogue delivery in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin has a knack for taking on unconventional roles and making them her own. Whether playing a Joseon Dynasty King or portraying an autistic genius lawyer, she has bowled fans away with her acting talent and emerged as the current hottest female South Korean actress.

Upon playing Woo Young-woo, Park Eun-bin recently opened up about the most difficult scene to film. As it was vital for her to get into Young-woo’s shoes, she had to “feel the tension” of her first-ever trial. A tension that was filled with pressure and a desire to win.

“I could also feel the tension Young-woo experienced in her first trial. I thought I must overcome this pressure and tension to win the trial.”

She added that though it is now easier for her to live as Young-woo, it was difficult at the start. Not only did the character require long sentences said in a particular tone, but also specific body gestures.

“Now, I’m used to Young-woo and I’m okay living as Young-woo, but at first, I had to not only memorize the lines but also act out the body gestures. There were a lot of things I had to handle. So that was my major task.”

Speaking about performing the lengthy one-liners, Park Eun-bin shared that there are many funny behind-the-scenes episodes to it. She mentioned that as it was important to say them naturally and smoothly, the sentences sometimes became a tongue twister for her.

The actress had previously shared that she had rejected the offer multiple times for fear of being unable to live up to the expectations. However, her hard work is paying off.

Park Eun-bin has received numerous compliments and high praise for her dialogue delivery in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She shared that although the process was difficult, she was proud of the result.

Meanwhile, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has seven episodes remaining before it wraps up. The next episode, No. 10, will air on June 27 on Netflix.

