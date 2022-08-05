Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin’s performance in episode 11 has impressed fans

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is currently the most popular K-drama on air. The show starring Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh in lead roles is about an attorney who falls under the autism spectrum. How she navigates the everyday life of a working professional and also experiences love and betrayal.

It is a beautiful show that attempts to place autistic individuals amid a society full of prejudices against them. By doing so, the show also attempts to break stereotypes regarding people with autism.

Park Eun-bin received a lot of appreciation for choosing this show, and fans are also impressed with her performance. The episode that has become a talking point among fans is episode 11, aired on Wednesday.

This scene impressed fans of Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), the lead character in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, experiences a meltdown after witnessing her client meet with an accident. This is a client that Young-woo finds distasteful because of his unethical ways of winning a lawsuit.

Greed for Money pushes him to file a lawsuit against one of his gambling buddies who wins the lottery. The total value of the prize money, if split equally among three people, is 1.4 billion won.

While this client — Shin Il-Su — approaches Hanbada, he seems to be a caring and loving husband. Instead, he turns out to be a greedy man who wants to get his hands on the lottery money and leave his wife.

He doesn’t make it obvious, and interestingly, Young-woo notices the discrepancies in his actions. She sees his attitude towards the woman who runs the coffee shop at the gambling spot and senses their relationship is unusual.

When the same woman appears as a witness to help Il-Su, it is fishy. The original witness is a boy who runs errands but freaks out about appearing as a witness in court. He disappears the day he is supposed to appear in court, leading to Il-su faking a witness.

All of this put together is what results in Young-woo’s dislike for Il-su. Yet, when he meets with an accident, Young-woo is shocked by the sensory overload and experiences a meltdown.

At this time, nothing but a hug from Jun-ho helps her. He calms her down and later also reveals that he read up about how to calm autistic people when they have panic attacks. In this scene, fans have taken a liking to and have discussed the same on social media platforms.

Fans react to Park Eun-bin in Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Fans react to Park Eun-bin’s acting (Screenshot via allkpop)

Many fans expressed that Eun-bin’s performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been brilliant and noted that the meltdown scene reflects the real-life struggles faced by autistic people when they experience sensory overload.

Fans also explained that they loved actor Kang Tae-oh’s performance in this scene, which helped elevate the overall experience of the scene.

