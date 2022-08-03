Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 11 air time, date, promo out

Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 10 ended on just the most romantic note. Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh), legal assistant at Hanbada, succeeded in making his feelings for Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) clear. Young-woo also takes a huge step by accepting his advances. Can someone on the autism spectrum really succeed in a romantic relationship?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 11 is scheduled to air on Wednesday at 9 pm, and can be streamed on Netflix.

Young-woo and Jun-ho’s relationship in the show is not something that society at large can accept. Viewers, in fact, get a taste of ground reality through Jun-ho’s friends who try to warn him about his budding romance. They wonder if he is really in love with Young-woo or if it is pity that has influenced his actions.

It is not just him who reacts negatively about a person on the spectrum pursuing romance. So the big question for the upcoming episode is whether Jun-ho and Young-woo can really proceed with their relationship without any obstacles.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 11 promo teases office romance

In addition to yet another interesting case that Young-woo will lead in the upcoming episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the promo also promises its fair share of sweet romantic moments between Jun-ho and Young-woo. From Young-woo dealing with the sprouting of new feelings within her for Jun-ho, to the two of them stealing some quiet moments together, there is a lot that viewers are sure to love about the upcoming episodes as well.

However, there is a serious issue that one must not forget. Tae Su-mi, who was revealed to be Young-woo’s biological mother wants her daughter to train and practice law in the US. She reaches out to her former lover and Young-woo’s father Gwang-ho to propose that the two of them move to the US for further studies and practice. She believes that this would be a good opportunity for Young-woo to practice international law.

However, Gwang-ho is aware of Tae Su-mi’s intentions in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is up for the seat of the Ministry of Justice after working as the CEO of the country’s top law firm. He understands that she wants to ensure that the daughter that she had given birth to out of wedlock did not serve as a problem to her seat. However, their efforts are clearly wasted. A paparazzi-style journalist who follows Tae Su-mi around, catches her stopping by Gwang-ho’s restaurant.

He realizes that the man is Young-woo’s father and puts this together with the rumors that surround’s Tae Su-mi’s absence during the later years of her college. Coincidentally, he also knows Young-woo’s colleague Kwon Min-woo. So he reveals his findings to the man who would be nothing if not happy to ensure Young-woo’s failure in the company.

After all, he is the one who posted an anonymous letter about Young-woo getting a job at Hanbada due to her father’s connection with the current CEO.

How this latest update in Extraordinary Attorney Woo will wreak havoc in Young-woo’s life is something that the audience will have to brace and watch out for in the upcoming episode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far