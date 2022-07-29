Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 10 was full of green flags feat. Dating list and two first kisses

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) took a big step towards her love, Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh), in the latest episode released on July 28. The tenth episode trended on Twitter soon after its release as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the positive, consensual love confession between the two characters.

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp10 lee junho, THE STANDARD:- makes a dates list all about her interests, not his- gets into a fight demanding respect for youngwoo- explain how to make a 2nd kiss better- gives her time to calculate if she can hold his hand longer than expected

One detail that audiences loved the most was the dating list Young-woo prepared for Jun-ho. In episode 9, Young-woo nervously ran away after Jun-ho confessed his feelings to her. Her supportive friends asked her to take a step towards Jun-ho and date him. She then prepared an entire list of activities that they can do on their respective dates.

The list included a majority of whale-related activities, as expected. It also had restaurant tours, picking up trash, a wood carving workshop, and more. As per the Twitter user @kdramatreats, some of the activities that Young-woo added were:

Two-person protest to liberate dolphins

Gimbap restaurant tour

Find a word that is the same whether you read it correctly or backwards

See ‘Delphinus’ at the observatory

Make a cutting board in the shape of a whale’s fluke, which is a symbol for good luck for haenyeos (women divers) and divers, and gift it to dad

Fans gush over the latest episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Despite the negative attention, Park Eun-bin’s portrayal of an autistic genius lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been winning hearts online since its release a month ago. A major reason for this is the way the character, and the supportive people around her, are written. Lee Jun-ho, played by Kang Tae-oh, is often featured in fans’ list of non-toxic K-drama leads.

Young-woo and Jun-ho's non-toxic and non-dramatic couple vibes were once again demonstrated in the latest episode. After Young-woo gives Jun-ho the dating list, he asks her why taking her home isn’t on the list, and then proceeds to drop her home in the night.

"but there's no taking you home on the list? should we add one here? I'll take you home tonight."



CRYING HARD

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp10 youngwoo made a long list for "things to do on a date" for them but then Junho asked her."but there's no taking you home on the list? should we add one here? I'll take you home tonight."

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo Ep10 JUNHO'S REACTION WHEN YOUNGWOO APOLOGIZED FOR RUNNING AWAY WHEN HE CONFESSED?! HE'S WHIPPED YOUR HONOR

There were several moments in Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s episode 10 that showcased a healthy relationship.

In one scene, Jun-ho waits for Young-woo to hold his hand. As someone who doesn’t like physical touches, it was a big step for the lawyer. She used a timer and held his hand for a few seconds, then backed away. Jun-ho did not force her.

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp10 Junho wanted to hold hands with her but Youngwoo said its hard for her to hold hands with someone even with her dad. Still, she tried and used a timer to see how long she can hold his hand

junho: will you be okay?

youngwoo: *open her stopwatch app*



OMG THEYRE SO CUTE PLEASEE

Ep10

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp10 youngwoo: can i hold ur hand for 30 seconds?junho: will you be okay?youngwoo: *open her stopwatch app*

In another scene, Jun-ho leaned in to kiss Young-woo but when he saw her being uncomfortable, he took a step back. Young-woo then took a step forward and kissed him.

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp10 I love how junho took a step back when he realized young woo wasn't prepared for the kiss. I also appreciate how he allows her to move at her own pace. It shows how much he respects young woo.

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp10 YOUNGWOO KISSED JUNHO OMFG SHE DIDN'T RUN AWAY THIS TIME!! She took a step forward this time

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s tenth episode was all about dating lists, respecting boundaries and being patient. The show’s popularity is evident through its increasing viewership ratings. As per Nielsen Korea, the July 28 episode recorded it's highest rating,15.2% nationwide.

The show releases new episodes every Wednesday-Thursday on Netflix.

