Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae-oh may go on a hiatus to enlist this year

Actor Kang Tae-oh has been a part of many successful shows, including Run On and My First First Love. However, the recent Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo has catapulted the actor into global fame.

He plays the role of Lee Jun-ho, a legal assistant at the Hanbada Law Firm. However, the 28-year-old actor may take a break from work.

Only Hallyu stars can push their military enlistment in South Korea until they are 30. However, Kang Tae-oh is comparatively a new star, and he must enlist in the army by 28. He is awaiting a summons letter and is expected to begin serving in the army before year-end.

Kang Tae-oh’s agency’s statement regarding impending enlistment

According to Kang Tae-oh’s agency, Man of Creation, the projected time for the actor’s enlistment is August or September 2022. In a brief statement, the company said:

“Kang Tae-oh must enlist by the end of this year. He hasn’t received a summons letter, so he is waiting for it.”

According to a translation provided by Allkpop, what seems to sadden fans is that the actor will not be able to take advantage of the many advertisement offers he would receive due to his international fame. They will also have to wait to see the actor in another show. The new enlistment period is of 18 months.

While some comments expressed disappointment regarding the latest update, others wondered if this newfound fame could help him push the enlistment further.

Kang Tae-oh on Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The Netflix show has gained lots of attention from fans worldwide for its sensitive portrayal of people who belong to the autism spectrum. Speaking of his first impression of the show when he read the script, Kang Tae-oh said:

“Honestly, I can’t read fast, but I just absorbed [this script]. The same goes for delicious food. You can eat it smoothly. I felt that it was a warm drama where the lines melted in my mouth. I thought it would be great to join [the drama] regardless of the role, so I said I would do it.”

In the most recent episode, Kang Tae-oh’s character, Jun-ho, and Woo Young-woo, played by Park Eun-bin, share a kiss. The scene, like the show, on the whole, sets itself apart by keeping things between the lead characters real.

Be it when Young-woo expresses her discomfort with the concept of holding hands for more than a minute or when she leads the kiss. All of this adds to Jun-ho’s charm as well.

In fact, speaking of these scenes in Episode 10, the actor said,

“It was late, and as you saw, we had to film in the hallway of an apartment, so we had to be quiet. I was very nervous because it was a kiss scene. I talked more sweetly to Eun Bin noona than usual.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm KST.

