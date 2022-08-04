Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 12 air time, date and promo out

Woo Young-woo’s morning after glow, after her kiss with Lee Jun-ho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, episode 11 lasts all of a few minutes before she gets dragged into a new case. Yet, this doesn’t hinder her from stealing a few sweet moments while working on the case. However, what neither Jun-ho nor Young-woo realize is that there is a big danger that awaits the two of them in the upcoming episodes.

This comes in the form of their colleague Kwon Min-woo, who from the very beginning is against Young-woo’s presence in the same law firm that he works at. Initially, Min-woo believed that Young-woo was not someone that he had to compete with. He pitied her for her condition and repeatedly tried to undermine her. It is only after realizing Young-woo’s talent that he goes all out.

First, he sabotages her client meetings and throws obstacles in her path just to see her make a mistake. Yet, none of that really matters. Young-woo manages to succeed despite his plotting. So what does he have under his sleeve this time? This is exactly what Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 12 will concentrate on.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo episode 12 will air on August 4, Thursday at 9 pm and can be streamed on Netflix.

Promo of Extraordinary Attorney Woo teases more romance, but can it be all happy?

Similar to episode 11 of the Park Eun-bin-starrer, the promo of the upcoming episode of this Netflix show teases romance. Jun-ho and Young-woo will navigate this new relationship, and one of the things they will work through in the upcoming episode is labeling their relationship. So far, the two of them have only addressed each other's emotions.

They did confess to each other that they liked the other person romantically. They even shared a kiss, a really romantic one at that in episode 11. It is not clear if the two are currently dating.

Young-woo will pose the question to Jun-ho in the upcoming episode. It will take Jun-ho by surprise because as of now, Jun-ho believes that the two are already dating. What brought upon this question? It could be Young-woo’s father who influences her to ponder upon this question.

After all, at the end of episode 11, he chanced upon Jun-ho and Young-woo kissing each other. Despite appearing shocked, he refrained from interrupting his daughter. Should he have tried understanding Jun-ho’s intentions?

Of course, none of this is in the promo. Viewers are shown only a brief conversation between Jun-ho and Young-woo about what they are to each other.

In fact, there is no sign of trouble from Min-woo’s side in the promo of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. This is something that we can only speculate about at this time. However, considering Min-woo agreed to drive Young-woo away from Hanbada to gain Tae Su-mi’s favor, things will get interesting at Hanbada.

He knows the truth about Young-woo’s relationship with Su-mi, and he is a huge liability, but for now he is being used.

