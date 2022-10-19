When will Alchemy of Souls 2 release? tvN announces premiere date

On October 19, tvN confirmed that Alchemy of Souls 2: Light and Shadows will be greeting viewers on the small screen on December 10, 2022.

The star-studded fantasy-drama raked in impressive success across global territories. The sequel’s date also arrived quickly considering the first season’s finale aired just a few months ago on August 28.

As per tvN, Alchemy of Souls 2 will premiere this December. Fans await to see the kind of magic that the renowned Hong Sisters would have weaved with the sequel. However, part 2 will undergo a few changes, including cutting the entire season’s duration into half.

Alchemy of Souls 2 reveals changes in female lead, cuts runtime

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas The main couple of Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow 🥵 The main couple of Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow 🥵 https://t.co/7zgf6JQIq8

Alchemy of Souls 2 will retain the main cast of Lee Jae-wook and Hwang Min-hyun. Jung So-min, who played the female lead in season 1, will be replaced by Go Yoon-jung for the new season.

The sequel will only have 10 episodes, unlike 20 episodes in season 1.

The K-drama industry is known for its quick production and crisp storytelling. As the drama began going global, the recent trend in the industry seems to be continuing the story enough to squeeze out a sequel - which was rarely the case before. The latest show to join the season-wise expansion is Alchemy of Souls.

ꕤ @leejaewookstyle



congrats aos!!!

#환혼 #AlchemyOfSouls

“Alchemy of Souls ep 18 achieved its highest viewership ratings neared double digits with 9.3%, marking a new personal record for the show & remained 1st place in its time slot across all channels”congrats aos!!! #AlchemyOfSouls Ep18 “Alchemy of Souls ep 18 achieved its highest viewership ratings neared double digits with 9.3%, marking a new personal record for the show & remained 1st place in its time slot across all channels”congrats aos!!!#환혼 #AlchemyOfSouls #AlchemyOfSoulsEp18https://t.co/SfFuR12vXd

The finale of Alchemy of Souls season 1 missed crossing double digits by just a few digits. The show ended with its highest rating of 9.2% nationwide and 9.9% in Seoul. The show’s incredible popularity and viewers’ increasing interest in the love story of the new mages seem to be the cause behind the sequel.

The show even bagged two awards at the Korea Drama Awards. Lee Jae-wook (the lead) won the Global Excellence Star while the director, Park Joon-hwa won the Best Director Award.

Lead actor Lee Jae-wook talks about his character’s growth and Alchemy of Souls 2

🏵 Alchemy of Souls 🏵 @Babymin010 One of favourite scenes, Lee Jae Wook chose the ending of Episode 3 as the most memorable. He elaborated, “After getting hit 100 times, Jang Wook smiles, and while filming, I tried not to crack even after getting hurt so I naturally smiled. Although- One of favourite scenes, Lee Jae Wook chose the ending of Episode 3 as the most memorable. He elaborated, “After getting hit 100 times, Jang Wook smiles, and while filming, I tried not to crack even after getting hurt so I naturally smiled. Although- https://t.co/G0AAdvGJF8

The fantasy drama revolves around a group of young mages whose fate intertwines in a chaotic and dangerous mess due to magic that switches people’s souls. The tvN fantasy drama opened to average viewership in South Korea but kept rising, putting the limelight on its hard-working cast.

One of the main actors, Lee Jae-wook, opened up about his character Jang-wook in August. Talking about Jang-wook’s charms, the actor said,

“I think Jang-wook is a character who doesn’t give up. Even after experiencing the danger of losing his life numerous times, he still must achieve whatever it is that he wants to achieve. I figure that Jang-wook’s determination and tenacity was what caught the hearts of viewers. While acting as Jang-wook, I also personally learned a lot.”

To fans who were eagerly waiting for Alchemy of Souls 2, Lee Jae-wook shared that Jang-wook hoped that viewers would look forward to his new image.

“We’re diligently moving forward while filming Part 2. I’m confident that you’ll be able to meet new images in Part 2 that are different from Part 1. The Jang-wook that viewers loved has not disappeared. I hope you will look forward to Jang-wook’s image as he returns again.”

Alchemy of Souls Part 2: Light and Shadow will only have 10 episodes and premiere on December 10, 2022. It will be available for streaming on Netflix and TVING.

