Alchemy of Souls dominates Buzzworthy Drama and actors list as it concludes its Part 1

Alchemy of Souls, tVN's internationally acclaimed period drama, ended Part 1 on a grand note by topping the Buzzworthy drama charts.

In addition to this massive feat, the actors of Alchemy of Souls have also topped the list of most talked-about drama cast members, grabbing four of the top 10 slots for the week.

Jo Jae-Yoon bagged the ninth position, while Go Yoon-Jung came in at No. 4. Closely following was Lee Jae-Wook, who made it to the top three. Finally, main lead Jung So-Min dominated the list as the No.1.

This list of dramas, which generate the most buzz in general, is released weekly by Good Data Corporation. To create this list, the organisation gathers information about current or upcoming dramas from news articles, blogs, online forums, videos, and social media and calculates the buzz they generate each week based on public engagement.

Big Mouth and It’s beautiful Now follows Alchemy of Souls as the most Buzzworthy dramas

Following Alchemy of Soul is Big Mouth, MBC’s latest K-drama noir featuring Girls Generation’s YoonA and the iconic actor Lee Jong-Suk. The two protagonists of Big Mouth also secured a top ranking in the corrolary list of buzzworthy actors. While the star of Doctor Stranger secured second position on the list, K-Pop sensation YoonA was ranked fifth.

KBS2’s ongoing drama It’s Beautiful Now was ranked the third most Buzzworthy Drama. Unlike most K-dramas, the show is set to have a staggering fifty episodes. The most recent episode, the 44th, aired on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Next up is JTBC's The Good Detective 2 sequel, which continues the thrilling story of two detectives from the violent crime department and the challenges they face while tackling dangerous criminals and upholding their moral values.

More about tVN’s sensational show Alchemy of Souls

The Korean drama Alchemy Of Souls, has swept the audience with its stunning cinematography and an all-star cast. The first season of the show concluded after 20 episodes of intriguing and surreal mysteries that are just a taste of the fantastical tales to come.

This tVN show is a periodic fantasy romantic drama in which the characters' fates are distorted as a result of alterations that their souls must endure. Lee Jae-Wook, Jung So-Min, Hwang Min-Hyun, and Shin Seung-Ho play the main roles in the drama.

Lee Jae-Wook, the star of Do do sol sol la la sol, plays the male lead Jang Wook, the Jang family's noble but irritable master. He is a cunning maestro who is well-known throughout the country for his birth secret.

Jung So-Min, an award-winning actress, plays Moo Deok-Yi, the female lead opposite Jang Wook. Moo Deokyi, the town's best saleswoman, has a charming soul but a frail body that resists her commands. As JangWook's secret instructor and attendant, she is said to have taught master JangWook.

Alchemy of Souls will have 30 episodes in total, with the first twenty being part of the recently concluded first season. The final ten episodes of the show will air in Part 2, which will premiere in December 2022.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal