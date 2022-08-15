Big Mouth takes the nation by storm and hits double-digit viewership ratings

MBC's latest K-drama, Big Mouth, has taken the nation and beyond by storm. On August 12 and 13, the fifth and sixth episodes of the ongoing K-drama created history by hitting double digits in viewership ratings.

Episode five received nationwide viewership of a whopping 9.8, and episode six broke records and reached an all-time high of 10.8 — with the latter marking a personal record for the show.

The noir genre K-drama features iconic Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk, Girls' Generation idol and K-pop sensation, YoonA, and the renowned korean actor Kim Joo-Hun. The show premiered on July 29 on MBC's television channel. Further, it can be streamed on OTT platforms in several regions.

K-drama Big Mouth records high viewership ratings, showcases positive fan reception

The gripping noir drama Big Mouth has stunned audiences with its awe-striking storyline and outstanding acting by its cast. Due to the latest developments in the plot, the show has seen a sharp rise in viewership mid-season.

The drama has left viewers astounded and they have taken to the internet to express their appreciation for the show. Most of the applause is directed towards the korean heartthrob, Lee Jong-Suk, who has done a tremendous job at depicting his character. With this drama, the actor has marked his comeback after a long hiatus of four years.

Additionally, fans are impressed with the unique plot which is gripping and leaves them looking forward to next week.

Note: The following sections contain spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

More on MBC’s latest drama, Big Mouth

The show charts the rollercoaster journey of the struggling lawyer and alleged mastermind swindler. It delves deep into a conspiracy and highlights the politics that ensue among the wealthy upper class of Korean society.

The plot revolves around the story of Park Chang-Ho, played by Lee Jong-Suk, a struggling lawyer with a negligible rate of success. Chang-Ho was given the name Big Mouth due to his talkative nature.

In a bizarre turn of events, Chang-Ho gets embroiled in a murder investigation and is eventually identified as the genius swindler Big Mouse. Due to this conundrum, he gets stuck in a life-threatening situation.

On the other hand, Park Chang-Ho's wife, Go Mi-Ho, is played by Lim Yoon-A, who is a nurse by profession. Min-Ho not only has an enchanting appearance, but is also wise and courageous. She has been a strong pillar of support throughout her husband's legal career, both financially and psychologically.

When Go Mi-Ho discovers that her husband has been accused of being the infamous swindler Big Mouse, she sets out to clear his name.

The K-drama is set to air sixteen episodes, which are released every Friday and Saturday. The finale is scheduled to air on September 17.

