MBC drops new teaser and poster for Lee Jong-suk starrer upcoming drama Big Mouth

MBC unveiled a brand new poster and teaser for Lee Jong-suk starrer Big Mouth. The new poster highlights Lee Jong-suk’s intense gaze as the camera focuses on his battered expressions. In another poster, he marches on as he is cheered on by his prison inmates.

MBC also released a new teaser video for the show. The newly released teaser shows two very different sides of Park Chang-ho, Lee Jong-suk's character.

In the first instance, he seems like a clumsy lawyer who gets nagged by his wife Go Mi-ho, played by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. He is treated like a pushover by his clients, and someone complains:

“He has no skills, and he’s all mouth.”

A criminal case goes awry and he lands up in a prison, where life turns chaotically bad for him. In prison, he gets into fights with other inmates and things go south for him.

Things change when he resolves to fortify himself and grow brave after someone threatens him and his family. He aims a gun at someone and says in a chilly voice that he won't allow himself to be taken advantage of again.

“In order to survive, you need to be the real thing. I’m going to start hunting. I’m going to do it my way according to the ‘Big Mouse’ law. From now on, I’m the real Big Mouse."

He also teams up with a certain Jerry, played by actor Kwak Dong-yeon, piquing fans' curiosity about their friendship.

Lee Jong-suk’s Big Mouth: Everything we know so far

Big Mouth is a hard-boiled noir drama which revolves around Lee Jong-suk’s character Park Chang-ho, a third-rate lawyer who finds himself involved in a murder case that turns him overnight into a genius conman known as “Big Mouse.”

In order to survive and protect his family, he must expose a huge conspiracy among the privileged upper classes, and thus he must find a way to survive in a brutal world where mercy doesn't exist.

Paired opposite him for the first time is Girls’ Generation’s YoonA who plays the role of Go Mi-ho, a confident and hardworking nurse who is married to Park Chang-ho.

The couple will team up together to face off against one another, fight against people in power and protect each other.

Fans' reactions on Twitter

Fans are super stoked to see Lee Jong-suk on the TV screen again! Not only is it his big comeback into K-dramas, it is also his first time being paired opposite Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

Naturally, fans are excited to see what is in store for them.

MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama Big Mouth will premiere on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

