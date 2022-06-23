Big Mouse: New stills tease action in Lee Jong-suk and Yoon-ah’s K-drama

Big Mouse is actor Lee Jong-suk's first K-drama since returning from serving in the army. The latest stills released on MBC's official social media tease the action genre, something that the actor had tried before with shows such as While You Were Sleeping, or W.

An interesting detail that audiences must know about this show is the difference between its English title — Big Mouth, and its Korean title — Big Mouse. The title in Hangul reads Big Mouse; however, Lee Jong-suk's character Park Chang-ho will be known as Big Mouth in the K-drama.

This is because of his talent with words and how he uses the same to squeeze out of some tough situations. Let's take a quick look at the posters, and the action tease fans have received.

Breakdown of Big Mouse posters

Now, speaking of the new stills, what makes them interesting is the expressions. Both Lee Jong-suk and Yoon-ah's characters — Chang-ho and Go Mi-ho — seem ready to chase. Of course, at this point, there is no revelation as to what the two are looking to capture. Yet, the tension in the faces of the actors in the posters confirms that this is not a simple legal drama.

The second poster, also released on social media, proves that Chang-ho and Mi-ho would hail from different worlds. On one side, the poster features Chang-go, and he is surrounded by darkness. The color scheme also indicates something morbid around the corner. Then, there is Mi-ho, surrounded by plants and a clear pathway. She may face a conflict in the film, but her life wouldn't be as unstable as Chang-ho.

The poster's look and theme also match the plot line that has been revealed about Big Mouse so far by MBC.

The official plot line reads:

"Park Chang-ho works as a lawyer with a measly 10% winning rate. He is a talkative person and, because of this people call him Big Mouth. He happens to get involved in a murder case and is suspected of being a genius swindler. Due to this, Park Chang-ho finds himself in a life-threatening situation."

Meanwhile, Go Mi-ho is Park Chang-ho’s wife, and she works as a nurse. She has a beautiful appearance and a wise and brave personality. She helped her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi-ho learns that Park Chang-ho is suspected to be the genius swindler Big Mouse and attempts to clear her husband's name."

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Lee Jong-suk has worked in a legal drama. Lee Jong-suk played the role of a prosecutor in While You Were Sleeping, which also starred Bae Suzy.

Big Mouse is slated to premiere on July 29 and will take over the broadcast slot currently occupied by the medical drama Doctor Lawyer.

