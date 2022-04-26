Korean drama 'Big Mouse' starring Lee Jing-suk, YoonA, & more scheduled to premiere in July 2022

The much-awaited crime/mystery K-drama Big Mouse starring Lee Jong-suk, YoonA, Kim Joo-Hun, Ok Ja-Yeon, Yang Kyung-won, and Kwak Dong-Yeon is confirmed to premiere in July 2022 via television channel MBC.

The series is directed by Oh Choong-hwan of While You Were Sleeping, Hotel Del Luna, and Start-Up, along with creative direction by Jung Kyung-soon and Jang Young-chul who have written numerous blockbusters like Vagabond.

Big Mouse: Plot, characters, and more

On April 26, MBC announced that the much-anticipated Korean drama Big Mouse will be premiering this summer in July 2022. The drama series is slated to air every Friday and Saturday at 10.00 pm KST, following the drama series Doctor Lawyer, which is confirmed to premiere on May 27, 2022.

Park Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) works as a lawyer with little potential and a 10% winning rate. Chang-ho loves to chat and hence people call him big mouth. One day, he gets involved in a murder case because of the clever con artist Big Mouse and it's his responsibility to protect his family.

Park Chang-ho becomes a dependable lawyer who digs into the secrets and realities of the privileged class, which is stained with a huge conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Go Mi-ho (Lim YoonA) is Park Chang-ho’s wife who works as a nurse. She is regarded as a beautiful person with a captivating personality, who also helps her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi-ho quickly learns about Chang-ho’s situation and attempts to clear his name.

The production team for the forthcoming K-drama series stated:

"We will do our best to bring a drama that does not disappoint viewers' expectations as many have been waiting for a long time, so please look forward to it."

Fan reactions

Upon hearing the news, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at the release of the much-awaited drama series. Fans stated that they can’t wait to witness the chemistry between the actors.

sukienoona @12hyung_trejo @theseoulstory My faves Lee jong suk is back @theseoulstory My faves Lee jong suk is back😍🔥

Soo °•° young @HairThik

Like in 2017 @ordinarynojaem We gonna see Yoona x Seohyun × sooyoung in the same timeLike in 2017 @ordinarynojaem We gonna see Yoona x Seohyun × sooyoung in the same time ❤ Like in 2017

The anticipation for the drama series is increasing each day (Image via @mbcdrama_now/Instagram)

Fans expressing their excitement (Image via @mbcdrama_now/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the date of the forthcoming K-drama series has not been announced and will be confirmed in the days to come. International fans can tune into Disney+ as the online streaming platform earlier listed the series as one of the upcoming Korean dramas.

