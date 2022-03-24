Disney+ upcoming K-drama 'The Worst Boy In The World' to feature Kim Myung-soo

Kim Myung-soo, affectionately known as L, is likely to star in the upcoming K-drama, The Worst Boy In The World.

According to Sports Seoul, there is a lot of talk and speculation surrounding The Worst Boy In The World. Media sources have also speculated that discussions for this drama are ongoing amongst OTT platforms like Disney+. Lee Jung-hoon will direct the show.

There's a lot of hype surrounding this latest update. It could be one of his many projects after this discharge. Kim Myung-soo, a.k.a Infinite's L, enlisted in the army as part of his mandatory military service in February 2021.

With his military discharge scheduled for August 2022, fans and netizens are excited to see him back in action. They're eager to see what projects he will work on once he is back in civilian status.

Netizens express love and support for Kim Myung-soo

With dancing, singing and acting in his arsenal, Kim Myung-soo has won over fans from all over the globe. Many fans expressed their love and support over this latest update. Some fans rook to the internet to share this joyous news.

A Fangirl's Heart @AFanHeart_twt Kim Myung Soo reportedly will be joining the casts of Disney+ Korea drama “ #TheWorstBoyInTheWorld ” after his discharge in the Marine Corps this August. Kim Myung Soo reportedly will be joining the casts of Disney+ Korea drama “#TheWorstBoyInTheWorld” after his discharge in the Marine Corps this August. https://t.co/fpWermCiGa

One fan expressed their excitement about seeding their favorite idol back on screen.

Khaye @sungbingsu #KIMMYUNGSOO



Kim Myung Soo cast in Disney+'s 'The Worst Boy In The World' I am so excited for this! I can't wait for "L" to resume his activities after his discharge this coming August! #INFINITE Kim Myung Soo cast in Disney+'s 'The Worst Boy In The World' allkpop.com/article/2022/0… via @allkpop I am so excited for this! I can't wait for "L" to resume his activities after his discharge this coming August! #INFINITE #KIMMYUNGSOO Kim Myung Soo cast in Disney+'s 'The Worst Boy In The World' allkpop.com/article/2022/0… via @allkpop

Despite his military enlistment, the young artist continued to receive love and support online. One netizen shared images of the rising star while performing with his band members.

Another netizen shared a clip of the young actor with his fellow band members.

One fan expressed how Infinite's L will continue to live rent-free in their mind.

Through Infinite and various drama projects, L garnered a lot of support and popularity over the years.

From singer to actor: The rise of Infinite's L

Kim Myung-soo was not always an actor. He made his debut in 2010 as a vocalist, part of the K-pop sensation - Infinite. He is still a member of the group to this very day.

A year later, in 2011, the rising star made his first acting debut in a Japanese drama - Jiu Keishicho Tokushuhan Sousagakari.

Some of the actor's most notable dramas are Masters Sun (2013), Cunning Single Lady (2014), One More Time (2016), Ms Hammurabi (2018), Angle's Last Mission: Love (2019) and many more.

Upon hearing of his discharge, fans cannot wait to see what the young actor has in store for them. Follow the latest updates on the case to see how this plays out.

