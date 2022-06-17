Lee Jong-suk debuts his first look as a third-rate lawyer in the upcoming noir series 'Big Mouth'

Lee Jong-suk has revealed his first look as a lawyer accused of being a criminal mastermind in MBC’s upcoming noir series Big Mouth, and we are here for it!

The popular South Korean actor will play the role of Park Chang-ho in the drama. He transitions from a lawyer who has a measly ten percent winning rate into a criminal mastermind.

In the newly released stills, Jong-suk flaunts a dark-academia aesthetic. In the first picture, he talks on the phone while donning a coffee-coloured shirt paired with a similar blazer. In the second picture, he can be seen wearing a criminal’s outfit with cuts on his face, looking grimly at presumably a detective or police officer. In the third, he is wearing a beige sweater, paired with a cedar jacket.

Check out the stills below:

Lee Jong-suk comes to unexpectedly be known as "Big Mouse"

Lee Jong-suk’s big comeback to the silver screen is just one month away and the producers of Big Mouth are confident that the talented actor will take audiences by surprise. They reportedly said:

“Lee Jong-suk will perfectly portray his character’s sudden changes in feelings as Park Chang-ho becomes swept up in a whirlwind of authority. Please anticipate a different type of charm from actor Lee Jong-suk that viewers have yet to see anywhere else.”

MBC’s upcoming noir drama Big Mouth has been in the news for over a year now, and we finally have the first glimpse of the Hallyu star's character in the drama.

Big Mouth revolves around a third-rate lawyer named Park Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) who finds himself in the thick of a murder case that turns him into a genius conman known as “Big Mouse” overnight. He is called “Big Mouse” because he is all talk and no action.

Due to failings in Chang-ho's professional life, he is unable to pay both the office rent and the office manager who is also his father-in-law. This further strains his relationship with his wife Go Mi-ho (Lim Yoon-A) and she demands a divorce.

Park Chang-ho's fate in the drama changes when he receives an offer to defend a murder case. However, it leads him to be falsely accused as the “Big Mouse” instead. Mi-ho, who works as a nurse, attempts to clear her husband's name.

It is left to be seen whether Chang-ho can escape the allegations.

Fans ecstatic to welcome back Lee Jong-suk

MBC’s Big Mouth marks the talented actor's comeback, three years after he last starred in tvN’s Romance Is a Bonus Book. Soon after that, he enlisted in mandatory military service and was discharged from his official duties on January 2, 2021.

While he has been busy with his film projects like The Witch: Part 2. The Other One and Decibel, it is his TV comeback that fans are most excited about and their reactions are proof of that.

Check out fans' reactions to Lee Jong-suk’s comeback:

ً @kdramawrId Lee Jong Suk is back as Park Chang Ho Lee Jong Suk is back as Park Chang Ho 🔥 https://t.co/PBKydbKqsW

More about Lee Jong-suk’s incredible career so far

Considered to be one of the top Hallyu stars of all time, Jong-suk has had an incredible run in his acting career so far.

The Big Mouth star debuted in 2010 with the drama Prosecutor Princess and has starred in countless dramas like School 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger and Pinocchio.

Additionally, hit shows like W: Two Worlds, While You Were Sleeping, The Hymn of Death and Romance Is a Bonus further solidified his standing as one of the biggest stars in the Korean entertainment industry.

Also starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Kwak Dong-yeon, Ok Ja-yeon and more, MBC's Big Mouse is slated to premiere sometime in July.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far